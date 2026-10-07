Kleer Blue Water Launches New Home Water Testing Service For City And Private Well Systems

Direct-to-consumer testing kits combine independent laboratory analysis with a personalized dashboard to help families monitor drinking water quality.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Residents seeking definitive answers about their daily water supply now have a streamlined solution following the launch of Kleer Blue Water. The Chicago-based company debuted a new home water testing service today to help families uncover exactly what flows from their household taps, highlighting that water leaving a municipal treatment facility or originating at a private well can change significantly before reaching a residential glass. This launch aims to eliminate the guesswork surrounding drinking water quality by offering consumers a transparent and accessible way to monitor their plumbing systems.The company provides direct-to-consumer testing kits designed specifically for homes using city water or private wells. Customers collect water samples at home and return them to an accredited partner facility using prepaid express shipping for independent laboratory analysis. Once the testing is complete, users receive their results through a secure Personalized Dashboard.Instead of presenting customers with a traditional technical laboratory report alone, the Kleer Blue Water Dashboard organizes the data and provides plain-language explanations for everything tested. Depending on the specific kit selected, the testing covers up to 131 analytes. The digital platform also features an AI-powered Water Quality Assistant that allows customers to ask questions about their results so they can better understand the substances tested and applicable reference values.“When you turn on your tap, you can't see what's in the water, and most people have no simple way to find out,” said Michael Caravellas Fruchter, founder of Kleer Blue Water.“We wanted to take something that normally feels intimidating and make it so clear that any homeowner can understand their results and make informed decisions for their household.”For homes using city water, conditions within a residential service line and plumbing can alter the water after it leaves the municipal distribution system. Meanwhile, homeowners utilizing private wells are responsible for monitoring their own water quality.Kleer Blue Water offers three testing tiers for city water and three for private well water. These options range from focused testing panels to more comprehensive analysis. All testing is performed by independent laboratory partners using established EPA and industry-standard methods, as applicable.For more information or to order a kit, consumers can visit KleerBlueWater.Inquiries can be sent to...About Kleer Blue WaterKleer Blue Water is a consumer water testing company dedicated to helping homeowners better understand the contents of their water. By pairing at-home sample collection and professional laboratory analysis with a Personalized Dashboard, the company translates complex testing results into clear and accessible information. Testing and results are provided strictly for informational and educational purposes.

Michael Caravellas Fruchter, Founder

Kleer Blue Water

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Kleer Blue Water Launches New Home Water Testing Service for City and Private Well Systems News Provided By TP Studio October 07, 2026, 07:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Retail



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