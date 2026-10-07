'Golden, Epoch-Making Day In History Of Indian Democracy': HM Shah On PM Modi's 25 Years In Public Service

MENAFN - IANS) Gurugram, Oct 7 (IANS) As Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed 25 years at the helm of government, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday described October 7 as a 'golden and epoch-making day in the history of Indian democracy.

HM Shah said that a person born into a poor family had, through his abilities and by taking crores of people along with him, created a record of serving as Chief Minister and Prime Minister for 25 consecutive years.

HM Shah attended the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha - Seva Jyoti Yatra' organised in Gurugram under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan to mark the completion of 25 years of PM Modi's public service.

Addressing the gathering, HM Shah said,“October 7 marks a golden and epoch-making day in the history of Indian democracy. Today, a person born into a poor family has, through his abilities and by taking crores of people along, set a record of serving as Chief Minister and Prime Minister for 25 consecutive years. That person is our beloved leader, Narendra Modi.”

“Whenever the history of India is written, these 25 years will be written in golden letters. These 25 years have seen freedom from poverty, a secure India, the abrogation of Article 370, the end of Naxalism, the construction of the Ram Janmabhoomi and Kashi Vishwanath temples, infrastructure being taken to unprecedented levels, and 25 crore poor people being lifted above the poverty line,” he said.

HM Shah also spoke about the 'Seva Jyoti Yatra', saying that young people would carry a torch for around 800 metres and install it at a designated crossing.

“We have just heard Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and now, 800 metres from here, young people will take out a 'Seva Jyoti Yatra' and install the torch at the designated crossing. I will light the torch in your presence with CM Nayab Singh Saini and flag off the youth for the 'Seva Jyoti Yatra'. I urge all of you to join the yatra in as large numbers as possible,” he said.

“These 25 years are about the welfare of citizens; it is 25 years of the country's pride. On this day, I pray to God to grant PM Modi a long and healthy life and allow him to lead the country for many more years,” the Home Minister said.