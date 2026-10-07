World Will Talk About Made-In-India Aircraft Soon Just As It Praises Indian Pilot, Says PM Modi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday remembered Indian pilot of flydubai, Captain Smit Machchhar, who is being praised across the world for his bravery, and said that just as he has made the headlines today, 'Made in India' planes will also be talked about soon.

Captain Machchhar is being hailed globally as a hero for thwarting an in-flight hijacking and saving over 170 lives on September 30.

Addressing the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha in New Delhi, PM Modi said, "Today, India's pilot is being discussed across the world. One day will also come when, just as India's pilots are being discussed today, the world will talk about Made in India planes."

"These goals will be achieved only when we formulate visionary policies in the present and also put in the utmost effort. Our country has several problems, but we also have 140 crore solutions. Now is not the time to rest. This is the time to move forward with enthusiasm and dedicate ourselves to the country," he said.

Encouraging the youth power, the Prime Minister said that one should not miss this opportunity. "The youthfulness of India today is a great opportunity given to us by history. Today, the number of youth in India is a great opportunity. We should not miss this opportunity," he said.

PM Modi said that the country is taking every step necessary for a Viksit Bharat and a modern India.

"India's youth should excel from startups to sports; India should establish a global identity in disaster management; an Indian should one day set foot on the Moon; India should become a leader in fields such as genetics and stand at the forefront of quantum computing; India should become a global hub in AI; and our universities should be counted among the world's top-ranked institutions," he said.

"The world should take pride in Made-in-India products and want to buy goods from India. Our farmers' products should be on dining tables around the world. Whether it is climate change, water governance or empowering the poor, the world should adopt India's solutions," he added.

In the coming years, the Prime Minister said, India's "collective energy and focus" should be directed towards this.

"India is a country of 140 crore dreams. India is a nation of limitless energy and countless aspirations. There is no shortage of potential; we simply need to connect every step and every effort and work towards one goal and one purpose," he said.

"We gained independence because the people of our country sacrificed their lives. Now, to build a Viksit Bharat, we have to live for the country," he added.

PM Modi said that if the citizens progress, so will the country, and if they learn something new, so will the country.

"Our resolutions will be for the country. Our hard work will be for the country. Our strength will be for the country. Our devotion will be for the country. If we innovate, we will innovate for the country. If we conduct research, we will conduct research for the country. If we create, we will create for the country. Our pledge will be for the country. We will live for the country," he added.