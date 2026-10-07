MP CM Mohan Yadav Pays Last Respects To Senior RSS Pracharak Vinod Kumar

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister (CM) Mohan Yadav on Wednesday paid his last respects to senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) pracharak Vinod Kumar in Ujjain. He also took part in Kumar's final rites.

CM reached Aradhana Bhawan and paid floral tribute to the mortal remains of Kumar. He also shouldered his bier.

In a post on X, CM Yadav said that Vinod Kumar had dedicated every moment of his life to the service of the nation and inspired several volunteers through his simplicity, humility and unwavering commitment to the nation.

“Today in Ujjain, I joined the final journey of senior RSS pracharak Vinod Kumar and paid my respects to him. As a senior pracharak, you dedicated every moment of your life to the service of the nation. Your simplicity, humility and unwavering dedication to the nation inspired countless volunteers. You will always be remembered,” the CM said.

“I pray to Baba Mahakal to grant the departed soul a place at His holy feet and give strength to the bereaved family members and all well-wishers to bear this profound loss. Om Shanti," added CM Yadav.

CM pays tribute to Congress leader Maya Trivedi

Yadav also visited the residence of Rajesh Trivedi, president of the Teerth Purohit Sabha, in Ujjain and paid tribute to his wife and Congress leader late Maya Trivedi.

“Today in Ujjain, I visited the residence of Teerth Purohit Sabha president Shri Rajesh Trivedi and paid my humble tribute to his wife and Congress leader, late Maya Trivedi. I also offered my condolences to the bereaved family. I pray to the Almighty to grant peace to the departed soul and provide strength to the family to bear this loss. Om Shanti,” Yadav said in another post on X.

(ANI)

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