Which Part Of Your Body Has No Blood Vessels? The Answer May Surprise You

Blood flows through almost every part of our body, but some parts lack blood vessels. Besides hair and nails, one crucial body part also survives without a direct blood supply. Do you know which one?

Blood flows through almost every organ in the human body. A healthy person holds about 4 to 6 liters of blood. Blood actually makes up 8 percent of our total body weight. The heart pumps this blood to every single part without any break. You bleed first whenever you get a cut anywhere on your body. This shows how blood circulates everywhere.

But a few rare body parts do not have any blood supply. We all know about hair and nails. Another major living body part also functions completely without blood. What is this part? How does it survive without blood? Let us find out.

Eyes are one of the most crucial organs in the human body. The cornea forms a major part of the eye. It sits right at the front as a clear, transparent layer. The cornea plays a huge role in our vision. It has no blood vessels so that it can stay perfectly clear. It remains a living tissue even without any blood flow.

Blood usually carries oxygen and nutrients to all body parts. Oxygen keeps our organs working properly. But the cornea lacks this blood supply. You might wonder how it survives. Nature has a special setup for this.

Outside air directly touches the human eye. The cornea absorbs oxygen straight from this air. Our eyes also constantly produce tears and other fluids. These fluids contain oxygen too. The cornea pulls oxygen from these tears. It functions perfectly by taking oxygen from the air and eye fluids instead of blood.

Science calls the hair on our head the hair shaft. Cells made of a protein called keratin form this shaft. These cells become fully keratinized and lose their life functions by the time they push through the skin. That is why the visible hair has no blood vessels.

But the hair roots inside the skin contain living cells. Capillaries surround the dermal papilla at the base of the hair bulb. These blood vessels provide the oxygen and nutrients needed for hair growth.

Similarly, we call the visible part of the nail the nail plate. Hard keratinized cells make up this plate too. These cells lose their nucleus and harden as they mature. So, the visible nail plate lacks blood vessels.

However, the nail bed underneath and the nail matrix contain living tissues. Blood flows actively to these areas. A wide network of blood vessels in the nail unit supplies oxygen and nutrients to the growing parts.

So, saying hair and nails have zero blood supply is not entirely true. The visible hair shaft and nail plate lack blood vessels. But the hair follicles, nail matrix, and nail bed get plenty of blood. That is why cutting your hair or nail tips does not hurt or bleed. But injuring the hair root or the nail bed will definitely cause pain and bleeding.