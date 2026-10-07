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Israeli forces kill volunteer medic in Gaza amid ceasefire violations
(MENAFN) An Israeli airstrike killed a volunteer medic working with the Palestinian Civil Defense in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, as attacks and other military operations continued across several areas of the enclave.
According to medical sources, the medic was traveling toward the area near Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza to assist Palestinians who had been wounded when he was struck and killed in an Israeli airstrike.
Several other Palestinians were also injured in separate incidents across Gaza, while a teenager died from injuries sustained during an earlier Israeli attack.
In the northern part of the enclave, two Palestinians were wounded when an Israeli drone targeted an area near Abu Hussein School in Jabalia, according to medical sources.
In southern Gaza, a Palestinian teenager succumbed to a gunshot wound to the head that he suffered last month after Israeli forces opened fire east of Khan Younis.
Medical sources also reported that a girl was injured after Israeli forces opened fire toward tents housing displaced Palestinians near the pond in the Al-Amal neighborhood along Street 5.
The violence also affected displaced families along the southern coastline. Eyewitnesses reported that Israeli military boats approached the coast near Rafah and fired toward tents sheltering displaced Palestinians before moving away from the area.
In Khan Younis, Israeli forces carried out demolition operations in the northeastern and eastern parts of the city. The operations were accompanied by heavy gunfire in areas to the east, according to reports from the area.
Further demolition activity was also reported east of Gaza City, including near the Tuffah neighborhood, adding to the destruction affecting residential and civilian areas across the enclave.
The latest incidents come amid continued reports of Israeli military activity in Gaza despite the ceasefire, with Palestinian civilians continuing to face casualties, displacement and damage to civilian property.
The killing of the volunteer medic also highlights the risks facing emergency and civil defense personnel working to reach wounded people in areas affected by ongoing military operations.
Since the start of Israel’s war on Gaza in October 2023, more than 74,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 175,000 others injured, according to Palestinian figures.
The prolonged conflict has also caused extensive destruction throughout the enclave, with approximately 90% of Gaza’s infrastructure reported to have been damaged or destroyed.
According to medical sources, the medic was traveling toward the area near Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza to assist Palestinians who had been wounded when he was struck and killed in an Israeli airstrike.
Several other Palestinians were also injured in separate incidents across Gaza, while a teenager died from injuries sustained during an earlier Israeli attack.
In the northern part of the enclave, two Palestinians were wounded when an Israeli drone targeted an area near Abu Hussein School in Jabalia, according to medical sources.
In southern Gaza, a Palestinian teenager succumbed to a gunshot wound to the head that he suffered last month after Israeli forces opened fire east of Khan Younis.
Medical sources also reported that a girl was injured after Israeli forces opened fire toward tents housing displaced Palestinians near the pond in the Al-Amal neighborhood along Street 5.
The violence also affected displaced families along the southern coastline. Eyewitnesses reported that Israeli military boats approached the coast near Rafah and fired toward tents sheltering displaced Palestinians before moving away from the area.
In Khan Younis, Israeli forces carried out demolition operations in the northeastern and eastern parts of the city. The operations were accompanied by heavy gunfire in areas to the east, according to reports from the area.
Further demolition activity was also reported east of Gaza City, including near the Tuffah neighborhood, adding to the destruction affecting residential and civilian areas across the enclave.
The latest incidents come amid continued reports of Israeli military activity in Gaza despite the ceasefire, with Palestinian civilians continuing to face casualties, displacement and damage to civilian property.
The killing of the volunteer medic also highlights the risks facing emergency and civil defense personnel working to reach wounded people in areas affected by ongoing military operations.
Since the start of Israel’s war on Gaza in October 2023, more than 74,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 175,000 others injured, according to Palestinian figures.
The prolonged conflict has also caused extensive destruction throughout the enclave, with approximately 90% of Gaza’s infrastructure reported to have been damaged or destroyed.
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