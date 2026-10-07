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Spain Extends Temporary Border Checks on Italian Arrivals
(MENAFN) Spain has prolonged temporary border checks on passengers arriving from Italy by air and sea for another 15 days, extending the measures until Oct. 22, according to an order published Tuesday.
The Interior Ministry said the extension will begin at midnight on Oct. 8 and remain in effect through midnight on Oct. 22.
Authorities said the circumstances involving an “urgency and serious threat to public order and internal security” that led to the introduction of the controls remain in place. Under the Schengen Borders Code, the ministry said this justifies keeping the measures in force.
Spain first imposed the checks for 30 days between Aug. 8 and Sept. 7. They were subsequently extended twice, initially through Sept. 22 and then through Oct. 7. The latest decision represents the third extension.
The restrictions cover Spain’s internal air and maritime borders for passengers traveling from Italy. The initial decision limited the measures to passenger flights and maritime services whose final airport or port of departure was located in Italy.
Under the latest order, the situation will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, and the controls could be removed before Oct. 22 if the identified threats disappear or can be managed through measures that impose fewer restrictions.
Any additional extension would require a fresh decision based on an updated evaluation of whether the controls remain necessary and proportionate, according to the gazette.
The Interior Ministry said the extension will begin at midnight on Oct. 8 and remain in effect through midnight on Oct. 22.
Authorities said the circumstances involving an “urgency and serious threat to public order and internal security” that led to the introduction of the controls remain in place. Under the Schengen Borders Code, the ministry said this justifies keeping the measures in force.
Spain first imposed the checks for 30 days between Aug. 8 and Sept. 7. They were subsequently extended twice, initially through Sept. 22 and then through Oct. 7. The latest decision represents the third extension.
The restrictions cover Spain’s internal air and maritime borders for passengers traveling from Italy. The initial decision limited the measures to passenger flights and maritime services whose final airport or port of departure was located in Italy.
Under the latest order, the situation will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, and the controls could be removed before Oct. 22 if the identified threats disappear or can be managed through measures that impose fewer restrictions.
Any additional extension would require a fresh decision based on an updated evaluation of whether the controls remain necessary and proportionate, according to the gazette.
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