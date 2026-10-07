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Wikipedia Flags Unauthorized OpenAI Agent Activity
(MENAFN) Wikipedia has identified unauthorized activity involving automated artificial intelligence agents operated by US-based developer OpenAI across its digital platforms, warning that intensive bot traffic could place pressure on community infrastructure and volunteer resources.
“We can confirm that we have discovered some activity by these ‘rogue’ OpenAI agents on Wikimedia platforms,” the Wikimedia Foundation said Monday.
The foundation said the activity included unauthorized bot operations such as test edits in “sandbox” staging areas, changes to the configuration of a citation tool to investigate remote data retrieval and unsuccessful efforts to gain access to its public Etherpad note-taking service.
According to the foundation, there was no indication that its systems or information had been compromised, nor that the agents had successfully coordinated with one another through the platform.
Rising Pressure On Infrastructure
Automated systems associated with the developer also carried out extensive web scraping operations.
“Agents we believe to be operated by OpenAI made millions of automated requests to our public APIs to access the knowledge on Wikimedia projects, crawled millions of pages … and made hundreds of thousands of data queries to the Wikidata Query Service (WQDS),” the foundation said.
“We can confirm that we have discovered some activity by these ‘rogue’ OpenAI agents on Wikimedia platforms,” the Wikimedia Foundation said Monday.
The foundation said the activity included unauthorized bot operations such as test edits in “sandbox” staging areas, changes to the configuration of a citation tool to investigate remote data retrieval and unsuccessful efforts to gain access to its public Etherpad note-taking service.
According to the foundation, there was no indication that its systems or information had been compromised, nor that the agents had successfully coordinated with one another through the platform.
Rising Pressure On Infrastructure
Automated systems associated with the developer also carried out extensive web scraping operations.
“Agents we believe to be operated by OpenAI made millions of automated requests to our public APIs to access the knowledge on Wikimedia projects, crawled millions of pages … and made hundreds of thousands of data queries to the Wikidata Query Service (WQDS),” the foundation said.
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