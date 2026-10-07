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IMF Chief Warns Energy Costs AI Boom Challenge Global Economy
(MENAFN) The global economy is facing a complex combination of energy supply disruptions, rapid artificial intelligence expansion and mounting government debt, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva warned Wednesday.
Speaking in Singapore ahead of the IMF and World Bank annual meetings in Thailand, Georgieva said policymakers must navigate several competing economic forces that are reshaping the global outlook.
She identified three major developments requiring close attention: the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence, persistently elevated energy costs and historically high levels of public debt.
Georgieva said global public debt is on track to surpass 100% of worldwide gross domestic product in the near future. Such a level would represent the highest global debt burden since the period following World War II.
Advanced economies are particularly exposed, she said, as many of them are carrying some of the largest government debt loads.
The IMF chief described the current situation as a clash between opposing forces affecting global growth. Energy supply pressures are weighing on economic activity, while strong demand linked to artificial intelligence is creating new investment and trade opportunities.
Oil prices remain close to $100 per barrel, according to Georgieva, with transportation expenses and other risks contributing to elevated energy costs.
She also warned that natural gas supplies from the Gulf remain significantly disrupted because security threats affecting shipping through the Strait of Hormuz are restricting a major energy transportation route.
The energy situation could continue to put pressure on economies that depend heavily on imported fuel, particularly as higher transportation and energy costs feed into production expenses and consumer prices.
At the same time, the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence is generating a powerful new source of economic demand. Georgieva said AI-related hardware and other associated products now represent more than 10% of global trade in goods.
The growing investment in AI infrastructure is supporting demand across technology and manufacturing sectors, creating a counterforce to the negative impact of higher energy costs.
Georgieva said artificial intelligence could eventually add as much as 0.5% to global economic growth each year if governments and businesses manage the technology effectively.
However, she cautioned that the benefits of the AI expansion will depend on how economies respond to the rapid transformation. Investment, policy decisions and the ability to manage emerging economic risks will determine whether the technology produces sustained gains.
The IMF managing director also called on governments to address deteriorating public finances rather than continuing to postpone difficult decisions.
She urged policymakers to introduce credible fiscal consolidation strategies capable of bringing debt under control while maintaining economic stability.
Central banks, meanwhile, should maintain a cautious and relatively hawkish monetary policy stance in countries where inflationary pressures remain significant, Georgieva said.
She pointed to the combination of rapid AI investment, energy supply disruptions and elevated public debt as factors that could contribute to renewed inflationary pressure.
The warning comes as policymakers attempt to balance the economic opportunities created by new technologies against growing risks from energy markets and government finances.
Georgieva’s remarks underline the increasingly complicated environment facing governments and central banks, which must support economic growth while managing inflation, energy insecurity and debt levels that have reached historically high levels.
Speaking in Singapore ahead of the IMF and World Bank annual meetings in Thailand, Georgieva said policymakers must navigate several competing economic forces that are reshaping the global outlook.
She identified three major developments requiring close attention: the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence, persistently elevated energy costs and historically high levels of public debt.
Georgieva said global public debt is on track to surpass 100% of worldwide gross domestic product in the near future. Such a level would represent the highest global debt burden since the period following World War II.
Advanced economies are particularly exposed, she said, as many of them are carrying some of the largest government debt loads.
The IMF chief described the current situation as a clash between opposing forces affecting global growth. Energy supply pressures are weighing on economic activity, while strong demand linked to artificial intelligence is creating new investment and trade opportunities.
Oil prices remain close to $100 per barrel, according to Georgieva, with transportation expenses and other risks contributing to elevated energy costs.
She also warned that natural gas supplies from the Gulf remain significantly disrupted because security threats affecting shipping through the Strait of Hormuz are restricting a major energy transportation route.
The energy situation could continue to put pressure on economies that depend heavily on imported fuel, particularly as higher transportation and energy costs feed into production expenses and consumer prices.
At the same time, the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence is generating a powerful new source of economic demand. Georgieva said AI-related hardware and other associated products now represent more than 10% of global trade in goods.
The growing investment in AI infrastructure is supporting demand across technology and manufacturing sectors, creating a counterforce to the negative impact of higher energy costs.
Georgieva said artificial intelligence could eventually add as much as 0.5% to global economic growth each year if governments and businesses manage the technology effectively.
However, she cautioned that the benefits of the AI expansion will depend on how economies respond to the rapid transformation. Investment, policy decisions and the ability to manage emerging economic risks will determine whether the technology produces sustained gains.
The IMF managing director also called on governments to address deteriorating public finances rather than continuing to postpone difficult decisions.
She urged policymakers to introduce credible fiscal consolidation strategies capable of bringing debt under control while maintaining economic stability.
Central banks, meanwhile, should maintain a cautious and relatively hawkish monetary policy stance in countries where inflationary pressures remain significant, Georgieva said.
She pointed to the combination of rapid AI investment, energy supply disruptions and elevated public debt as factors that could contribute to renewed inflationary pressure.
The warning comes as policymakers attempt to balance the economic opportunities created by new technologies against growing risks from energy markets and government finances.
Georgieva’s remarks underline the increasingly complicated environment facing governments and central banks, which must support economic growth while managing inflation, energy insecurity and debt levels that have reached historically high levels.
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