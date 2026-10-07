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Kenya Confirms First Ebola Case After Patient Death
(MENAFN) Kenya has confirmed its first Ebola case after a Kenyan national who had been living in the Democratic Republic of Congo died shortly after returning to Nairobi, Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said Tuesday.
“The Ministry of Health wishes to inform members of the public that it has confirmed the first imported case of Ebola Bundibugyo virus disease,” Duale said.
According to the Health Ministry, the man had spent the previous seven years in Congo and developed symptoms around a month before traveling back to Kenya. He received medical care at several facilities in Congo before crossing by road into neighboring Uganda.
He then traveled from Uganda to Kenya on a Jambojet flight carrying 23 passengers, arriving at Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport at approximately 1.10 pm local time (1010GMT) on Saturday, Oct. 3.
The ministry said the passenger completed routine public health screening at the airport before going through immigration procedures.
Relatives and friends subsequently transported him directly from the airport to Nairobi Hospital, where medical staff immediately placed him in isolation.
Tests later confirmed that the patient had contracted the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola. He subsequently died.
“The Ministry of Health wishes to inform members of the public that it has confirmed the first imported case of Ebola Bundibugyo virus disease,” Duale said.
According to the Health Ministry, the man had spent the previous seven years in Congo and developed symptoms around a month before traveling back to Kenya. He received medical care at several facilities in Congo before crossing by road into neighboring Uganda.
He then traveled from Uganda to Kenya on a Jambojet flight carrying 23 passengers, arriving at Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport at approximately 1.10 pm local time (1010GMT) on Saturday, Oct. 3.
The ministry said the passenger completed routine public health screening at the airport before going through immigration procedures.
Relatives and friends subsequently transported him directly from the airport to Nairobi Hospital, where medical staff immediately placed him in isolation.
Tests later confirmed that the patient had contracted the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola. He subsequently died.
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