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Haiti Delays General Elections Amid Ongoing Gang Violence
(MENAFN) Haiti has indefinitely postponed its long-awaited general elections as persistent gang violence, blocked transportation routes and administrative difficulties continue to prevent authorities from preparing for a nationwide vote.
The Provisional Electoral Council said Monday that several stages of the electoral process would be rescheduled following consultations with political groups and changes approved by the Council of Ministers on Oct. 5.
"Following consultations with political actors and in view of the adoption, in the Council of Ministers, on October 5, 2026, of the amendments made to the Electoral Decree of June 2, 2026, certain deadlines of the electoral process are being rescheduled," the Provisional Electoral Council said in a statement.
The council said the campaign period had been suspended and that revised election dates would be announced after an updated electoral framework is completed in coordination with authorized political organizations.
Authorities also extended the deadline for political parties to register candidates and submit the required documentation through Oct. 31. At the same time, eligible voters were encouraged to continue enrolling in the existing voter registration system.
The elections had originally been scheduled for Dec. 13. Voters were expected to choose a president as well as members of the Senate and Chamber of Deputies, along with representatives to departmental assemblies and municipal administrations.
The delay adds to Haiti’s prolonged political uncertainty. The country has not held general elections since 2016 and currently has no nationally elected officials.
The political vacuum deepened following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in July 2021. As the terms of elected lawmakers and other officials expired, Haiti moved toward a transitional system intended to restore functioning state institutions and eventually return the country to elected government.
A transitional arrangement established in 2024 remains in place. The Transitional Presidential Council was created after former Prime Minister Ariel Henry resigned amid mounting pressure from heavily armed gangs. Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aime subsequently took charge of the government, which has largely relied on executive decrees during the interim period.
The Transitional Presidential Council’s mandate expired in February, leaving Fils-Aime and his Cabinet responsible for governing during the continuing transition.
Meanwhile, severe insecurity remains one of the main obstacles to organizing elections. Armed criminal groups control large areas of the capital, Port-au-Prince, as well as territories outside the city.
The violence has forced approximately 1.5 million people from their homes and disrupted major transportation routes. The blockades and insecurity have also affected the movement of essential supplies and could prevent electoral authorities from safely delivering voting materials to communities across the country.
International efforts to improve security are continuing. A UN-backed Gang Suppression Force has been operating in Haiti with the aim of reducing the influence of armed groups and creating conditions that would allow political and electoral processes to resume.
The latest postponement means Haitian authorities must again revise their electoral timetable while attempting to address the security and logistical challenges that have repeatedly delayed the country’s return to national elections.
The Provisional Electoral Council said Monday that several stages of the electoral process would be rescheduled following consultations with political groups and changes approved by the Council of Ministers on Oct. 5.
"Following consultations with political actors and in view of the adoption, in the Council of Ministers, on October 5, 2026, of the amendments made to the Electoral Decree of June 2, 2026, certain deadlines of the electoral process are being rescheduled," the Provisional Electoral Council said in a statement.
The council said the campaign period had been suspended and that revised election dates would be announced after an updated electoral framework is completed in coordination with authorized political organizations.
Authorities also extended the deadline for political parties to register candidates and submit the required documentation through Oct. 31. At the same time, eligible voters were encouraged to continue enrolling in the existing voter registration system.
The elections had originally been scheduled for Dec. 13. Voters were expected to choose a president as well as members of the Senate and Chamber of Deputies, along with representatives to departmental assemblies and municipal administrations.
The delay adds to Haiti’s prolonged political uncertainty. The country has not held general elections since 2016 and currently has no nationally elected officials.
The political vacuum deepened following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in July 2021. As the terms of elected lawmakers and other officials expired, Haiti moved toward a transitional system intended to restore functioning state institutions and eventually return the country to elected government.
A transitional arrangement established in 2024 remains in place. The Transitional Presidential Council was created after former Prime Minister Ariel Henry resigned amid mounting pressure from heavily armed gangs. Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aime subsequently took charge of the government, which has largely relied on executive decrees during the interim period.
The Transitional Presidential Council’s mandate expired in February, leaving Fils-Aime and his Cabinet responsible for governing during the continuing transition.
Meanwhile, severe insecurity remains one of the main obstacles to organizing elections. Armed criminal groups control large areas of the capital, Port-au-Prince, as well as territories outside the city.
The violence has forced approximately 1.5 million people from their homes and disrupted major transportation routes. The blockades and insecurity have also affected the movement of essential supplies and could prevent electoral authorities from safely delivering voting materials to communities across the country.
International efforts to improve security are continuing. A UN-backed Gang Suppression Force has been operating in Haiti with the aim of reducing the influence of armed groups and creating conditions that would allow political and electoral processes to resume.
The latest postponement means Haitian authorities must again revise their electoral timetable while attempting to address the security and logistical challenges that have repeatedly delayed the country’s return to national elections.
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