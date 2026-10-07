Shell Declares Evacuation From 6 Oil Platforms In Gulf Of Mexico Over Tropical Depression

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

WASHINGTON, Oct 7 (NNN-Sputnik/RIA Novosti) -- Shell, the oil and gas giant, has declared an evacuation of non-essential staff from six oil platforms in the Gulf of Mexico over the Invest 92L tropical depression, reported Sputnik/RIA Novosti.

"Shell is actively monitoring Invest 92L. As a precautionary measure at our Stones, Mars, Olympus, Ursa, Vito, and Appomattox assets, we are evacuating non-essential personnel," the company said in a statement.

Shell stressed that there are currently no other impacts to its operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

"We will continue to monitor weather reports and respond accordingly. As always, Shell's top priority is the safety of our people, the environment, and our assets," the statement added.

According to the US National Hurricane Center, a developing cyclone in the Gulf of Mexico could strengthen into Hurricane Isaias and bring strong winds and heavy rain to the coast from Louisiana to Florida by the end of the week.

--NNN-SPUTNIK/RIA NOVOSTI