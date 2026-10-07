ADA University Launches New Academic Year Of“One Teacher's Manifesto” Program In Gazakh

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The new academic year of the“One Teacher's Manifesto” (BMM) professional development program has been launched at ADA University's Gazakh Center and the Gazakh Teachers' Seminary, alongside a graduation ceremony for participants of the previous academic year.

Speaking at the event, ADA University First Vice Rector and member of the Board of the Gazakh Teachers' Seminary Galib Mammad highlighted the university's regionalization strategy and the work being carried out in this area.

Later, ADA University Vice Rector for Strategy and Development and member of the Board of the Gazakh Teachers' Seminary Vafa Kazdal presented Firidun bey Kocherli badges to the new participants and wished them success in their future activities.

The event also featured a graduation ceremony for participants who completed the BMM program during the 2025–2026 academic year. A total of 20 teachers and school principals representing 15 districts of Azerbaijan successfully completed the program and received certificates from ADA University and the Institute of Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Implemented on the initiative of ADA University with the support of the Ministry of Science and Education, the program is entering its sixth year. Training sessions are held at the Gazakh Teachers' Seminary and ADA University in both in-person and online formats.

Each year, participants receive local training while also gaining an opportunity to study international experience through overseas educational visits, combining theoretical knowledge with practical learning.

Following a two-stage selection process conducted in August and September, 20 new participants from 13 districts were selected for the 2026–2027 academic year. The new cohort consists of 15 women and five men, including two school principals and 18 subject teachers.

The program, which recently marked its fifth anniversary, has made a significant contribution to the professional development of teachers and school principals working in Azerbaijan's regions. To date, 121 regional education professionals have graduated from the program.

As part of the event, ADA University's Gazakh Art Center also hosted the opening of an exhibition by People's Artist Arif Huseynov titled“El bilir ki, sən mənimsən,” dedicated to the 120th anniversary of Azerbaijani poet Samad Vurgun.

The event was attended by university officials, program graduates and new participants. It concluded with a musical performance by Vurgun Vakilov, director of the Samad Vurgun House-Museum and the poet's great-grandson.