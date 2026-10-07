Khatai Arts Center To Host Exhibition Of Plein Air Works

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

An exhibition of plein air works will open at the Khatai Arts Center on October 10 at 17:00.

The exhibition aims to promote public interest in studies and plein air works, encourage artists to observe nature directly, and develop approaches to accurately capturing its real appearance.

Around 200 professional artists submitted more than 400 works to the exhibition. The theme and technique were open, allowing artists to present works in their own styles.

The participants include two artists from Belarus, two from Kazakhstan, and one each from Finland, Algeria and India.

Although many participants received high scores for two or more works, the organizers applied a "one artist - one work" principle at the next stage of the selection process. The approach was intended to bring greater diversity of individual artistic styles to the exhibition.

Works by invited artists will also be displayed to add further variety to the exhibition.

An online catalogue of the exhibition is also available.

Exhibition selection committee

Jalil Huseynov - Professor at the Azerbaijan State Academy of Arts Ulviya Hamzayeva - Chairwoman of the Nakhchivan branch of the Union of Artists Elchin Huseyn - Head of the Department at the Azerbaijan State Art Gallery Ramil Mammadov - Head of a department at the Azerbaijan State Academy of Arts Suphan Mammadov - Associate Professor at the Azerbaijan State Academy of Arts Rustam Guliyev - Senior Lecturer at the Azerbaijan State Academy of Arts Bakhtiyar Yusifov - Associate Professor at the Azerbaijan State Academy of Arts Aynura Mustafayeva - Member of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union Abdulami Aliyev - Member of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union

The exhibited works will be returned to their authors after the exhibition closes.

The authors of 10 selected works will be invited to take part in a plein air tour. Each artist whose work is included in the exhibition will also receive a certificate.

For additional information, organizers can be contacted by phone or WhatsApp at 051-310-74-01.

The organizers expressed hope that the exhibition will contribute to promoting and further developing the plein air genre.

Media partners of the event Az,Trend, Day and Milli.