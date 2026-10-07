Azerbaijan, UK Sign Roadmap On Transport And Digital Development

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom have signed a Roadmap on cooperation in transport and digital development.

Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev announced this on his X account following a meeting with UK Minister of State for Trade Anas Sarwar.

The meeting focused on developing the strategic partnership between the two countries, particularly expanding cooperation in transport, digital development, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.

The sides signed a Memorandum of Understanding along with the Roadmap on cooperation in transport and digital development. They also agreed to establish a Joint Working Group to coordinate the implementation of the measures outlined in the document.

The parties exchanged views on the development of transport infrastructure and opportunities to finance priority projects.

The agreement comes after the eighth meeting of the Azerbaijan-UK Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, held in Baku on October 6 under the co-chairmanship of Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and UK Minister of State for Trade Lord Anas Sarwar.

During the meeting, the sides discussed prospects for expanding cooperation in political dialogue, trade and economy, energy, transport and digital infrastructure, agriculture, humanitarian affairs and healthcare.

The UK was described as one of Azerbaijan's key economic partners for more than three decades. With investments exceeding $39 billion, the UK is the largest foreign investor in Azerbaijan.

Bilateral trade increased by 67% last year, while in the first half of this year, trade turnover rose 5.5-fold to $3.6 billion. Azerbaijan's exports to the UK increased 24-fold during the same period.

Transit freight between Azerbaijan and the UK increased by 14% in 2025, highlighting positive momentum in transport cooperation. The sides encouraged greater participation by British companies and the UK Export Finance agency (UKEF) in infrastructure and logistics projects along the Middle Corridor.

The parties also discussed joint initiatives in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, data centers and human capital development.

At the conclusion of the meeting, a protocol and four other documents covering cooperation in green energy, transport connectivity and urban mobility were signed. An Action Plan for 2026-2027, comprising more than 60 measures across 10 areas, was also adopted.