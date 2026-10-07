Russian Missile Hits Apartment Block In Pryluky, Casualties Reported

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Pryluky City Council said this in a Telegram post, according to Ukrinform.

"Our city came under another Russian attack today. Civilian and municipal infrastructure was damaged. Once again, we urge Pryluky residents not to neglect their safety and to immediately seek shelter when an air raid alert is sounded," the statement said.

Later, Head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Viacheslav Chaus reported a Russian missile strike on Pryluky.

"One of the strikes hit a residential apartment block directly. In the morning, when people were still asleep. Preliminary reports indicate that there are already people killed and injured. All services are currently involved, and the debris is being cleared," he wrote.

Apartment buildings damaged in Kremenchuk as result of missile attack

The Chernihiv regional police added that at around 06:00, Russian forces launched a series of missile strikes on Pryluky. Hits were recorded on an apartment block, the Center for Children's and Youth Creativity, and an enterprise.

All emergency services, police, rescuers and medics are working at the scene. The debris is being cleared, including by police officers.

According to Suspilne, citing Head of the Pryluky District Police Department Vladyslav Stoianov, as of 08:20, two people had been killed and seven injured.

Photo: National Police