Massive Attack: Air Defenses Neutralize 117 Drones, Five Ballistic Missiles, 39 Cruise Missiles

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Air Force said this in a Telegram post.

Starting at 18:00 on Tuesday, October 6, the enemy attacked Ukraine with:



Zircon/Oniks anti-ship missiles launched from Russia's Rostov region;

Iskander-M/S-400/KN-23 ballistic missiles launched from Russia's Bryansk and Voronezh regions;

48 air-, land- and sea-launched Kh-101, Iskander-K and Kalibr cruise missiles launched from the Vologda and Kursk regions and the Caspian Sea, respectively; 130 Shahed-type attack UAVs (46 of them jet-powered), Gerbera UAVs and Parodiya decoy drones launched from Oryol and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia, temporarily occupied Donetsk, and Hvardiiske in temporarily occupied Crimea.

The main areas targeted were the Kyiv, Kharkiv, Poltava and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

The air attack was repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine's Defense Forces.

Air Force: Russia may eventually accelerate jet-powered drones to 900 km/h

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00 on Wednesday, October 7, air defenses had shot down or suppressed 161 targets, including:



five Iskander-M/KN-23/S-400/Zircon/Oniks ballistic missiles;

39 Kh-101, Iskander-K and Kalibr cruise missiles (information on another six cruise missiles is being clarified); 117 drones.

Hits by missiles and attack UAVs were recorded at 18 locations, while debris from downed targets fell at five locations.

The attack is ongoing, with up to ten enemy UAVs remaining in Ukrainian airspace.

Earlier reports said that two people were killed in Kyiv's Darnytskyi district during the Russian attack in the early hours of October 7.

In Pryluky, Chernihiv region, two people were killed and seven injured in a Russian missile strike on October 7.

Also on October 7, Russian forces attacked critical infrastructure in Oleksandriia, Kirovohrad region, killing one person and injuring three others.

In Kremenchuk, two people were killed and seven injured in a Russian strike.

Photo: Ukrainian Defense Forces