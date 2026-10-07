JD1.4 Million Solar Lighting Project Nears Completion On Amman Development Corridor

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 7 (Petra) -- A JD1.4 million project to equip the Amman Development Corridor with solar-powered smart lighting is nearing completion, with 75% of the planned units installed and the remaining work due to be completed within two weeks.

The project spans around 42 kilometers and replaces conventional grid-dependent infrastructure with standalone, high-efficiency LED units powered entirely by solar energy, the Ministry of Public Works and Housing said Wednesday.

Public Works and Housing Minister Maher Abu Al-Samen inspected the project Tuesday evening alongside Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission Chairman Ziad Saaideh and the ministry's Secretary-General for Technical Affairs Wasim Adwan, reviewing progress, lighting quality and the efficiency of the technology being deployed.

The new system combines solar lighting with automated controls, cameras and remote monitoring. Lighting intensity can be adjusted according to traffic volumes and nighttime conditions, while operators can remotely track the performance of individual units and batteries and detect faults.

The ministry has concentrated the installations at major intersections, entrances, exits and road sections with heavy traffic, where improved nighttime visibility is expected to enhance road safety.

Beyond reducing electricity consumption and operating costs, the shift to standalone solar units is intended to address a persistent problem along the corridor: theft and damage involving conventional lighting infrastructure.

Copper cables, electrical panels and transformers have been repeatedly targeted in previous years, requiring rehabilitation and replacement and adding to maintenance costs.

The solar-powered units operate without extended copper cabling, conventional transformers or electrical panels, reducing components vulnerable to theft while also limiting future repair and replacement costs.

The ministry said the project forms part of its wider push to integrate renewable energy and modern technology into road infrastructure, with a focus on improving service sustainability, road safety and long-term operating and maintenance efficiency.

//Petra// RZ