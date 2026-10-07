ARGYRO Captures California Cool With New Single And Video“She's So LA”

MENAFN - GetNews) Colorado-Based Singer-Songwriter and Multi-Instrumentalist Brings His Cinematic Pop-Rock Vision to Life in a New Video Directed by Elgin Cahill

DENVER, CO - October 7, 2026 - Colorado-based singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and actor ARGYRO is turning his attention westward with the release of his new single and music video, “She's So LA,” a stylish, cinematic slice of pop-rock that explores attraction, image and the irresistible mythology surrounding Los Angeles.

Watch the official“She's So LA” video here:ARGYRO –“She's So LA” Official Video

Directed by Elgin Cahill of Denver, Colorado, the video provides a natural visual counterpart to a song built around atmosphere and character.“She's So LA” finds ARGYRO transforming the idea of Los Angeles into something larger than a geographical location. It becomes a personality, a state of mind and the backdrop for a woman whose magnetism seems inseparable from the city itself.

The new release continues the story of ARGYRO's Glitterati era, where the musician has explored celebrity, romance, identity, image and the sometimes surreal world of modern self-promotion. While the album's title track examines the allure and absurdity of fame and“Cool Shades” offers an escape from the noise,“She's So LA” embraces the seductive side of the dream.

At its center is ARGYRO's instinct for writing visually. With experience spanning both music and acting, he frequently approaches songs more like scenes from a film than conventional compositions.“She's So LA” is especially suited to that perspective, balancing melodic pop-rock with a sense of place and character that practically demands a visual treatment.

The song was written and recorded in Denver in 2025 by S. Argiro and published through The Argiro Publishing Company (BMI).

ARGYRO's hands-on approach is once again central to the recording. S. Argiro performs all studio instruments and vocals on“She's So LA,” with the exception of the lead and rhythm guitars, performed by Damon Wood. The track was mixed and mastered by Jesse

O'Brien in Denver, Colorado.

That multi-instrumental foundation has become an important part of ARGYRO's musical identity. Moving between drums, bass, keyboards, vocals and other instrumental roles gives him the ability to build songs from the inside out, maintaining a singular creative vision while still opening the door to collaborators such as Wood.

For Argiro, songwriting and filmmaking share a common purpose: both create worlds in which audiences can briefly live. The collaboration with Cahill on the“She's So LA” video gives that philosophy a visual stage, connecting ARGYRO's musical and cinematic instincts in one release.

About ARGYRO

ARGYRO is the musical project of Denver-area singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and actor Scott Argiro, whose career bridges music and film. His music has earned international airplay, chart recognition and awards, with recent Glitterati single“Lifeline” reaching the UK iTunes charts an actor, Argiro's screen credits include Death from Above, Christmas Cards, and White Sycamore, while his music has also been placed in projects associated with directors Joel Schumacher and Paul Lieberstein. Performing the majority of the instruments on his recordings, ARGYRO combines hook-driven pop-rock, cinematic storytelling and a drummer's rhythmic sensibility, bringing his music and acting backgrounds together in a career built around melody, character and visual storytelling.

For more information,