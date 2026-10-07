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Jordan, Gulf Bloc Denounce Houthi Strikes on Saudi Arabia
(MENAFN) Jordan and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) on Tuesday denounced Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia, including strikes aimed at two airports in the country’s southern region.
Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi held a phone conversation with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, during which he expressed Jordan’s “absolute solidarity” with Saudi Arabia as it faces Houthi attacks, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.
Safadi affirmed Amman’s backing for all steps taken by Riyadh to safeguard its security, stability, sovereignty and citizens.
He also renewed Jordan’s condemnation of Houthi attacks against Saudi territory, including efforts to strike the Muslim holy cities of Mecca and Medina, as well as repeated attacks against civilian and economic infrastructure.
Safadi reaffirmed Jordan’s support for Yemen’s internationally recognized government and efforts to end the conflict “in a way that restores security and stability and preserves the country’s unity and sovereignty,” the ministry said.
The two foreign ministers additionally reviewed regional developments and discussed efforts aimed at bringing the continuing escalation in the region to an end.
In a separate statement, GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi strongly denounced attacks directed at King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Jazan and Najran International Airport in southern Saudi Arabia.
Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi held a phone conversation with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, during which he expressed Jordan’s “absolute solidarity” with Saudi Arabia as it faces Houthi attacks, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.
Safadi affirmed Amman’s backing for all steps taken by Riyadh to safeguard its security, stability, sovereignty and citizens.
He also renewed Jordan’s condemnation of Houthi attacks against Saudi territory, including efforts to strike the Muslim holy cities of Mecca and Medina, as well as repeated attacks against civilian and economic infrastructure.
Safadi reaffirmed Jordan’s support for Yemen’s internationally recognized government and efforts to end the conflict “in a way that restores security and stability and preserves the country’s unity and sovereignty,” the ministry said.
The two foreign ministers additionally reviewed regional developments and discussed efforts aimed at bringing the continuing escalation in the region to an end.
In a separate statement, GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi strongly denounced attacks directed at King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Jazan and Najran International Airport in southern Saudi Arabia.
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