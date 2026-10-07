Uzbekistan, Japan Discuss 2025 Summit Projects, New Cooperation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and Japan discussed expanding cooperation in trade, infrastructure and innovation, as well as preparations to implement initiatives from the first "Central Asia + Japan" Summit in 2025, during talks between Uzbek First Deputy Economy and Finance Minister Ilkhom Norkulov and Japanese Prime Minister's Special Adviser Yoshimasa Uno in Tashkent on Oct. 6.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan.

The meeting was also attended by Japanese Ambassador to Uzbekistan Kenji Hirata and other representatives, according to Uzbekistan's Ministry of Economy and Finance.

The sides reviewed prospects for expanding bilateral trade and economic cooperation, developing infrastructure and advancing innovation, while also exploring new areas of mutually beneficial partnership.

They discussed initiatives put forward at the first "Central Asia + Japan" Summit, held in Tokyo in December 2025, as well as progress in implementing agreements reached following the high-level visit. The summit brought together the leaders of Japan and the five Central Asian countries, including Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Moreover, the Japanese side presented its updated "Free and Open Indo-Pacific" (FOIP) concept, which was announced by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in May 2026.

"Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi announced its updated version, FOIP 3.0," the ministry said.

Against this backdrop, the meeting also covered prospects for implementing projects in green energy, energy efficiency and water-saving technologies.

The discussions are part of broader efforts to translate the outcomes of the 2025 summit and bilateral agreements into practical projects and cooperation.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties expressed readiness to continue cooperation in priority areas of mutual interest and further expand practical engagement between Uzbekistan and Japan.