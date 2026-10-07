Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Transactions With Shares In AL Sydbank By Managers And Closely Associated Persons


2026-10-07 03:01:59
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



Company Announcement No 56/2026
Peberlyk 4
6200 Aabenraa
Denmark
Tel +45 74 37 37 37
AL Sydbank A/S
CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa
al-sydbank.com
7 October 2026

Transactions with shares in AL Sydbank by managers and closely associated persons

Under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation AL Sydbank makes public transactions with shares in the Bank conducted by managers and persons closely associated with them.

Reference is made to the attached tables showing detailed information about the transactions.


Yours sincerely

AL Sydbank A/S

Attachments

  • Mark Luscombe - UK
  • Jørn Adam Møller - UK
  • Stig Westergaard - UK

MENAFN07102026004107003653ID1111772423



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search