Notice Of GM
21st October 2026.
The agenda is as follows:
1. Election of the chairman and election of the minutes and presentation of a list of persons entitled to vote.
2. On the recommendation of the Board of Directors, it is proposed to decide on the payment of an extraordinary dividend of DKK 4.526 mio. to the owners.
Copenhagen, 7 October 2026.
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