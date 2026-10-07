BDC Expands Partnerships To Help Defence Companies Access Opportunities And Scale

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC) is expanding its network of partners to help Canadian defence and dual-use companies test their technologies, navigate procurement, reach customers and scale.

Announced today at DEFSEC Atlantic, the new and renewed partnerships connect entrepreneurs with specialized expertise, testing opportunities, investors and industry networks across Atlantic Canada, Quebec and Ontario. Combined with the financing, capital and advisory services offered through BDC's $6 billion Defence Platform, these partnerships help companies move more quickly from innovation to commercialization.

“Canada has no shortage of defence innovation. The challenge is helping great technologies and products reach customers and scale,” said Peter Dawe, Senior Vice President, Defence Strategy, BDC.“Through these partnerships, we are helping entrepreneurs – whether they are bringing a new solution to market or scaling an established business – move faster, compete globally and strengthen Canada's defence industrial capacity.”

Helping defence innovators move faster from concept to commercialization

To help address this need in Canada, BDC is partnering with Vimy Forge, alongside the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA) and the New Brunswick Innovation Foundation (NBIF), to support the second cohort of Vimy Forge's national defence technology accelerator, launching in Winter 2027.

Through the initiative, Canadian defence and dual-use startups and SMEs would gain access to specialized mentorship, connections to defence stakeholders, investors and industry experts. Together, these resources are intended to support entrepreneurs as they validate their technologies, navigate procurement opportunities and scale their businesses.

“Canada has the talent and ingenuity to build globally competitive defence companies,” said Duncan McSporran, Managing Director, Vimy Forge.“What entrepreneurs often need is help bridging the gap between innovation and market adoption. With BDC joining us to support the second cohort of our national accelerator, we can help more Canadian companies access the expertise, connections and opportunities they need to commercialize, grow and contribute to Canada's defence capacity.”

“Canada's defence innovators have the ideas and talent to compete globally,” said David Myles, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages and to the Secretary of State (Nature), and Member of Parliament for Fredericton-Oromocto.“By supporting Vimy Forge, we are helping innovative Canadian companies access the expertise, connections and opportunities they need to bring promising technologies to market, grow their businesses and compete. Working with partners like Vimy Forge, BDC and the Government of New Brunswick will help build a stronger defence innovation ecosystem and create new opportunities for companies here in Atlantic Canada and across the country.”

PS Myles spoke on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency.

Expanding access to expertise, networks and growth opportunities

BDC is also strengthening partnerships with organizations in Quebec and Ontario that support defence and dual-use companies at different stages of growth:



Creative Destruction Lab (CDL): BDC is renewing its support for CDL's Defence, Critical Minerals and Climate streams, while expanding its collaboration to CDL's new Space stream.

Invest Ottawa: Promotes entrepreneurs' access to commercialization opportunities through BDC's role as a Founding Partner of Area X.O 's Commercialization Acceleration Program, while fostering connections to Ottawa's growing defence and dual-use innovation ecosystem.

Ontario Defence Association (ODA): Through BDC's role as a founding member, companies can benefit from sector intelligence, executive networking opportunities and connections across Ontario's defence and security ecosystem.

NexDev's InnoSécur Innovation and Research Hub: Entrepreneurs developing land defence and security solutions can benefit from specialized expertise, testing facilities and strategic partnerships that accelerate the development, validation and deployment of innovative technologies. Naval Quebec: Quebec shipbuilding SMEs will gain access to financing, advisory expertise and industry networks that support innovation, growth and long-term competitiveness in Canada's marine and naval industries.



Together, these partnerships complement BDC's $6 billion Defence Platform and help Canadian companies access the resources, relationships and market opportunities they need to grow. By strengthening the pathways from innovation to market adoption, BDC is helping build Canada's defence industrial capacity and long-term economic resilience.

About BDC, Canada's bank for small- and medium-sized business owners

BDC focuses on small- and medium-sized business owners, providing them financing, investment, and advice. As Canada's development bank, we also support entrepreneurs who don't fit the traditional mold working with a network of partners and help develop underserved markets to unlock economic potential. Our mission is to build strong, resilient businesses that drive Canada's economic growth. BDC is a perennial Canada's Top 100 Employer and B Corp certified. Learn more at bdc.ca or connect with us on social media.

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