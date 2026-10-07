Always Connected Selects Ibasis To Launch New Travel Esim Services

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PARIS, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iBASIS, a leading global provider of communications solutions for operators and digital players worldwide, today announced that Always Connected has selected its solution to launch a new eSIM-based service. Building on a successful relationship in global connectivity, the partnership enables Always Connected to enter a fast-growing market through iBASIS' Travel eSIM Platform, a comprehensive solution designed to support Consumer and Enterprise Mobility use cases.Always Connected, a pioneer in prepaid mobile internet across Europe, has deployed the iBASIS Travel eSIM Platform to expand its digital connectivity offerings. The company is known for its flexibility and the ability to fully manage all SIM cards and data bundles within the MySim environment. Always Connected is now expanding into downloadable eSIM profiles to support a wider range of devices, including MiFi routers, tablets, internet sticks, security cameras, GPS trackers, and more.

“The iBASIS Travel eSIM Platform has enabled us to extend our unique data-only offering to eSIM-compatible devices with the same flexibility and affordability our customers expect,” said Richard de Boer, CCO at Always Connected.“The integration of iBASIS's Connectivity Management Platform (CMP) into our self-developed MySim environment allows us to offer advanced features such as SIM card management, data usage insights, SMS functionality, and GPS tracking - all within our own platform and under our full control.”

The iBASIS Travel eSIM solution can be integrated at any stage, from advanced eStore portals to greenfield deployments. It includes a fully customizable, turnkey online store, a Connectivity Management Platform, and a GSMA-certified Remote SIM Provisioning system compliant with SGP.22 standards. This comprehensive solution that enables retailers, consumer apps, and travel platforms to deliver eSIM services while maintaining full control over branding, user experience, and service management.

“Expanding our Global Mobile Connectivity eSIM capabilities into the Travel market was a natural evolution, allowing us to deliver a comprehensive solution that spans both IoT and Travel use cases,” said Nicolas Barret, Chief Growth Officer at iBASIS.“This new partnership in Europe with Always Connected is a milestone that builds on the success of our Travel eSIM activities in Asia, including China, and reflects the global scalability of our platform. Our long-standing partnership with Always Connected underscores the strength of our platform, and we are proud to support their strong organic growth and unique position within the European mobile data market.”

About iBASIS

Trusted by 1,400+ customers across 33 locations, iBASIS helps manage the complexities of delivering voice, business messaging, roaming, Travel eSIM and IoT services worldwide. As a leader in global communications for 30 years and the first independent wholesale communications specialist, iBASIS sets industry standards in quality, reliability, and innovative models.

Media Contact

Valerie Tartrou

iBASIS

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