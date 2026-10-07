Percona Announces Valkey-Proxy, An Open Source Project To Ease Enterprise Migration To Valkey

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New open source proxy lets applications run on Valkey clusters without rewriting client code, giving Redis users a fully open path to Valkey

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Percona, a provider of open source database software, support, and services, today announced Valkey-proxy, a new open source project that helps enterprises adopt Valkey and migrate from Redis. Valkey-proxy, developed by Percona engineers and now accepted as an official project under Valkey, will provide a proxy layer that lets applications built for a single, standalone Valkey instance run across a horizontally scaled-out cluster.

“Many enterprises want to move to Valkey, but without a standard open source proxy, they can't,” said Kyle Davis, General Manager for Valkey at Percona.“Their choices are to stay on commercial Redis, which is expensive to license and run, or move to a cloud provider's managed service. Those providers' proxies are tied to their own platforms and aren't open source - that doesn't work for every company.”

“Valkey-proxy gives teams on commercial Redis a clear way to migrate, and it makes communication between instances simpler for teams already running Valkey,” Davis added.

Valkey is a high-performance, in-memory key-value data store used for caching and for database workloads where speed is essential. It runs in two modes. Standalone mode suits smaller deployments with redundancy provided by failover replicas. Cluster mode is built for larger deployments, with scale and redundancy designed in from the start.

Teams that start on standalone deployments often rely on capabilities that behave differently in cluster mode, such as multi-key commands, keyspace scanning, and pub/sub. Cluster mode also requires every client to track which node holds which data and handle redirects as the cluster changes. Moving to a cluster has typically meant rewriting parts of the application.

Valkey-proxy removes that step. It sits between the application and Valkey instances, manages communication between them, and presents a cluster to the application as if it were a single standalone deployment. It also pools backend connections, so connection counts stay bounded as applications scale. Commercial Redis offerings use a similar approach, but Valkey-proxy is fully open source. That matters for organizations concerned about vendor lock-in or about data and digital sovereignty.

Development is underway. The code will be published in mid-October under the BSD-3-Clause license, followed by a public feedback and testing period, with general availability targeted for early 2027. The goal is to give companies a path to move complex Redis deployments to a fully open source stack with minimal changes to their applications.

Percona discussed Valkey-proxy at ValkeyConf, held as part of Open Source Summit Europe. For details, visit

About Percona

Percona is an open source database software, support, and services company with a simple belief: organizations should have full control over their data infrastructure, without lock-in, without compromise, and without paying a vendor for the privilege of leaving. For 20 years, Percona has helped businesses run databases such as MySQL, MariaDB, PostgreSQL, MongoDB, Valkey, and Redis securely, performantly, and on their own terms - through freely available open source software, 24/7 expert support, and hands-on database expertise. Percona also delivers Kubernetes Operators and cloud-native solutions, giving organizations the flexibility to run their databases anywhere: on-premises, in the cloud, or across hybrid environments. The way is open.

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