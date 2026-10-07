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Holding(S) In Company


2026-10-07 03:01:57
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached ii : Mothercare Plc
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an“X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an“X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii: Dilution due to issue of LTIP shares X
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv
Name Richard Griffiths
City and country of registered office (if applicable) St Helier, Jersey
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3)v
Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi : 8 September 2026
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 6 October 2026
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		 Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 32.70% 0.00% 32.70% 187,332,272
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)		 33.22% 0.00% 33.22%



8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)
 Number of voting rights ix % of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)		 Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
GB0009067447
 187,332,272 32.70%
SUBTOTAL 8. A 187,332,272 32.70%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
date x		 Exercise/
Conversion Period xi		 Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.		 % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
date x		 Exercise/
Conversion Period xi		 Physical or cash
settlement xii		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2


9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an“X”)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)		 X
Name xv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Ora Global Limited 24.49% 24.49%
Blake Holdings Limited 8.21% 8.21%
32.70% 32.70%
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder NA
The number and % of voting rights held NA
The date until which the voting rights will be held NA
11. Additional information xvi


Place of completion St Helier, Jersey
Date of completion 6 October 2026

MENAFN07102026004107003653ID1111772415



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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