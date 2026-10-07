Machigatari Launches Bilingual Digital Encyclopedia Covering Nearly 600 Hidden Japanese Towns

Machigatari - A bilingual digital encyclopedia of hidden Japanese local towns.

An ambitious, growing web platform allows global travelers to explore the untold stories of nearly 600 Japanese towns, with a goal to map the entire country.

- Takashi Hiraoka, FounderKOSHIGAYA, SAITAMA, JAPAN, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / --Independent developer Takashi Hiraoka today announced the launch of Machigatari ( ), a continuously evolving digital encyclopedia designed to help global travelers, students, and culture enthusiasts discover nearly 600 local towns across Japan.While international tourism in Japan frequently centers around major metropolitan areas like Tokyo, Kyoto, and Osaka, the true essence of Japanese history, climate, and everyday life often resides in its lesser-known municipalities. Machigatari bridges this gap by providing an intuitive, beautifully designed platform that currently catalogs the unique stories of hundreds of these hidden gems, with an ultimate mission to cover the entire country."Japan has over 1,700 municipalities, but most travelers only know a few major cities," said Takashi Hiraoka, Founder and Creator of Machigatari. "We currently feature nearly 600 towns and are constantly updating the platform. My goal is to eventually cover all of Japan, creating a place where anyone can discover the unique history, climate, and everyday life of these local towns just like flipping through a beautiful encyclopedia."Key features of Machigatari include:App-like Mobile Experience: Users can seamlessly swipe and flick through town profiles, ensuring smooth, intuitive exploration on the go.Keyboard-first Desktop Navigation: Designed for researchers and heavy users, allowing instant search and navigation from town to town using just a keyboard.Fully Bilingual Content: Every single page is meticulously crafted in both English and Japanese, making the rich local history accessible to an international audience.Extreme Minimalism: A clean, distraction-free typographic layout that allows the stunning photography and local narratives to take center stage.An Ambitious Work in Progress: Launching with nearly 600 towns, the database is actively and regularly updated as the project works toward documenting every single local municipality in Japan.Machigatari is entirely free to use and requires no user registration.For more information, or to start exploring the hidden sides of Japan and follow the project's growth, please visit .

Takashi Hiraoka

Machigatari

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Machigatari Demo: A Bilingual Digital Encyclopedia of Hidden Japanese Towns

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Machigatari Launches Bilingual Digital Encyclopedia Covering Nearly 600 Hidden Japanese Towns News Provided By Machigatari October 07, 2026, 06:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry



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