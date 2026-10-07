TM Forum Launches Reusable Blueprints To Accelerate Level 4 Autonomous Networks

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Twenty Technical Solution Packages give carriers and vendors a standards-aligned route to cut design time, reduce integration risk and scale autonomous networks

- George Glass, CTO, TM ForumDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TM Forum today unveiled the industry's first portfolio of 20 Technical Solution Packages that turn isolated autonomous network deployment successes into vendor-agnostic industry assets for reuse, quickly and at scale. The packages give communications service providers (CSPs) a faster, lower cost and risk route to deploy Level 4 autonomy across networks, domains and suppliers.Created through the TM Forum Autonomous Networks Mission, the packages turn carrier and vendor implementations of commercially prioritized automation use cases into reusable, standards-aligned guidance. Each package captures what has worked in one deployment environment, normalizes it against TM Forum's Autonomous Networks framework and AI-Native Open Digital Architecture (ODA), and makes it easier to replicate across different network domains, suppliers and operating models.For CSPs, shorter design cycles, lower integration effort and less vendor lock-in helps speed progress towards autonomous operations with less reinvention. The packages provide a practical blueprint that operators can adapt rather than starting from scratch for deployments such as assurance, fault management, change management, quality optimization and energy efficiency."The industry challenge has shifted from proving autonomy is possible, to scaling it systematically across production environments. To do this, carriers do not need more one-off proofs of concept; they need repeatable patterns that work across real networks, suppliers and operating environments. Technical Solution Packages make proven implementations reusable, reducing design time and integration risk while giving the industry a practical route to scale Level 4 autonomy," said George Glass, CTO, TM Forum.Each package links a specific Level 4 use case to the business outcome, architecture, key interfaces, data and automation needed to deliver it. The current portfolio spans service- and network-oriented use cases including broadband complaint handling, transport fault management, IP change management, wireless energy efficiency and network quality optimization.This initiative is underpinned by TM Forum's collaborative platform, which extends beyond standardization to capture operational experience from multiple operators and suppliers. TM Forum members are contributing to the portfolio through an open collaboration model that brings CSPs and technology providers into the same standardization process. That breadth matters because the packages become more valuable when they reflect multiple deployment models and account for regional, operational and supplier differences.Technical Solution Packages create greater consistency between operator demand and supplier delivery to accelerate change. CSPs can use the packages to benchmark implementation plans, align internal teams and supplier roadmaps, and identify where standards-based interfaces can remove friction. Vendors can align product and solution strategies to common carrier requirements, reducing bespoke work and supporting repeatable deployment at scale.TM Forum's Autonomous Networks Mission is initially targeting 40 Technical Solution Packages by DTW Ignite 2027. This is the start of a growing library of reusable autonomy implementation blueprints for industry use.Technical solution packages showcased at Innovate AmericasThe Technical Solution Packages will be showcased on the TM Forum Industry Showcase stand at Innovate Americas, taking place 6-7 October in Dallas, Texas, where TM Forum will bring together CSPs, vendors and technology leaders to examine how standards-based collaboration can accelerate autonomous operations.

Katy Branson

TM Forum

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TM Forum launches reusable blueprints to accelerate Level 4 autonomous networks News Provided By TM Forum October 07, 2026, 07:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology, Telecommunications



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