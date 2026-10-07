European Accessibility Act: STAR Neo Helps Organisations Identify Website Accessibility Barriers

Damian Scattergood Chief Commercial Officer

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STAR Neo Launches Digital Accessibility Audit service that provides a documented benchmark, action plan and auditable evidence of accessibility work.

- Damian ScattergoodDUBLIN, LEINSTER, IRELAND, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- STAR Neo today launches a new Digital Accessibility Audit service to help organisations identify accessibility barriers across websites and PDF content, prioritise corrective action and document progress towards improved accessibility.European Accessibility Act: STAR Neo Helps Organisations Identify Website and PDF Accessibility BarriersSince 28 June 2025, the European Accessibility Act has applied accessibility requirements to specified products and consumer services in the European Union. For many organisations, the challenge is not simply understanding that accessibility matters, but knowing where problems exist, what needs to be fixed first and how to demonstrate that action is being taken.The STAR Neo Digital Accessibility Audit provides organisations with a structured review of websites and PDFs against recognised accessibility standards, including EN 301 549 and WCAG 2.1 Level AA.The service is available as either a one-off audit or an ongoing accessibility audit programme.A one-off audit gives organisations a clear benchmark of their current position, identifying accessibility barriers and setting out practical recommendations for improvement. The ongoing programme adds scheduled reviews and checkpoints, helping organisations measure progress, identify new issues and maintain an auditable record of accessibility work over time.Website audits review areas such as page structure, headings, navigation, links, forms, images and readability. PDF audits focus on accessibility barriers within published documents.Following the audit, clients receive a documented report containing:- A benchmark of the content reviewed- A record of the website pages and PDFs examined- Identified accessibility barriers- Prioritised recommendations- A practical improvement plan- Evidence to support internal governance and compliance activity- A baseline for measuring future progress“Senior teams need more than a list of technical accessibility issues,” said Damian Scattergood, Chief Commercial Officer of STAR Neo.“They need to understand the scale of the problem, what represents the greatest risk, what should be addressed first and how progress can be demonstrated. Our audits are designed to give organisations that clarity.”The service is particularly relevant to organisations managing large volumes of public-facing, regulated, technical or multilingual content, where accessibility issues can be difficult to identify and control across multiple systems, formats and markets.STAR Neo can also review translated and multilingual versions of websites and PDFs. Accessibility problems can be introduced during translation, localisation, document formatting or publication, even where the original source content was correctly structured. Reviewing multilingual content as part of the same process helps organisations maintain a more consistent level of accessibility across markets.For C-level executives, accessibility is increasingly part of a wider governance and information management challenge. Poorly controlled digital content can create regulatory, reputational and operational risk. A structured accessibility audit provides clearer oversight, helps prioritise investment and gives management a documented view of what has been reviewed, what needs attention and what action is being taken.The resulting audit does not replace legal advice or certify legal compliance. It provides documented findings and practical evidence that organisations can use to support accessibility improvements, governance and compliance activities.Find out where you standFor organisations managing websites, PDFs or multilingual digital content, the STAR Neo Digital Accessibility Audit provides a clear starting point: identify the barriers, prioritise corrective action and document progress.Organisations can arrange a one-off Digital Accessibility Audit or discuss an ongoing accessibility audit programme at:About STAR NeoSTAR Neo helps organisations create, manage, translate and deliver complex multilingual information. Based in Dublin, with Nordic operations in Uppsala, the company brings together content expertise, language services, accessibility, technology, automation and AI-enabled solutions.Its services support the full information lifecycle, from technical and business content through translation, localisation, digital accessibility and multilingual publishing. This gives organisations greater consistency and control across teams, systems, languages and markets.By combining specialist human expertise with technology and automation, clients can improve quality, reduce duplication, control costs and manage different types of content more efficiently.Media contactDamian ScattergoodChief Commercial OfficerSTAR NeoDamian (at) star-tsPhone: +353 1 8365614Web:

Damian Scattergood

STAR Neo

+353 87 937 0634

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European Accessibility Act: STAR Neo Helps Organisations Identify Website Accessibility Barriers News Provided By STAR Neo October 07, 2026, 07:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Companies, Education, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR



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