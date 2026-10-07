IPXO Hits $31.2 M Turnover, Launches New Saas Platform

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Internet infrastructure company IPXO is unifying its IP address leasing and management services into a single SaaS platform, aiming to help businesses detect and resolve IT problems faster by bringing key infrastructure data and controls together in one place. This shift is designed to reduce downtime and make network management more accessible for organizations of all sizes.Technology has a way of failing just when you need it most. As rogue AIs, hacked hospital networks, and internet outages keep hitting the news, it's clear that finding and fixing IT problems as quickly as possible matters more than ever. For today's tech-driven businesses, the advantage will go to companies and teams who can identify breaks in real time and patch things up quickly, before small leaks become big breaches.This is where one internet infrastructure company is making its move. IPXO, a leading IP address infrastructure platform, has announced that it is rolling its IP address leasing and management functions into a single SaaS platform. By bringing core internet data and diagnostics together into one digital space, the aim is to help companies spot IT problems sooner, fix them faster, and reduce the risk of surprises in a fast-moving digital world.The launch of IPXO's unified SaaS platform follows a period of strong growth. Over the past year, the company reported a 60% increase in consolidated IPXO group revenue ($31.2M) and a 30% rise in its client base. August 2026 marked the company's highest monthly recurring revenue so far, setting the stage for this next step.According to IPXO CEO Ramutė Varnelytė, bringing everything into one subscription model supports both the company's growth and users' needs.“This step will contribute to our growth plans from both a revenue and a technology perspective. The new launch adds a recurring-revenue layer of subscriptions alongside our existing pay-as-you-go token system,” she says.“Moving towards more predictable recurring revenue allows us to scale faster and focus on improving the technology itself.”SPOTTING ISSUES AS DIGITAL CRISES UNFOLD IN REAL LIFERecent incidents have shown that slow response times can seriously harm networks that the public depends on. For example, recent cases involving attacks on hospital IT networks have delayed emergency services, leaving patients at risk. These critical infrastructure problems may start small, but without quick answers, they can escalate, affecting safety, financial stability, and trust.The new platform aims to give companies the tools they need to respond more quickly. By bringing routing details, network provider information, and geolocation data into one place, the platform makes it easier for teams to see exactly where a problem is coming from and react without confusion. This approach is designed to help organizations reduce recovery times and limit the ripple effect of unexpected disruptions.“The internet infrastructure industry is facing an increasingly difficult challenge,” says Marijus Jankauskas, Head of Product at IPXO.“Issues are becoming more complex and take longer to solve. Often, teams are forced to scramble, trying to find out exactly what went wrong and losing valuable time in the process. Even an hour of delay can do damage. A full day without answers is unbearable. A week can set businesses back. By moving to a SaaS, we help our clients focus on the reason behind a failure, so they aren't just reacting to incidents-they truly understand what caused them.”MAKING CORE NETWORK TASKS LESS COMPLEXSmaller companies often struggle with continuous uptime because they do not have large teams or advanced IT resources. One of the goals of the new platform is to allow businesses to manage geolocation changes, subnet administration, and infrastructure visibility through a single platform, cutting out back-and-forth between different tools. By making key ownership details easier to manage and services simpler to oversee, small teams can maintain networks with more confidence.“As we unify network functions in one platform, smaller organizations gain control over assets they used to feel were out of reach,” says Jankauskas.“Businesses now have the tools to handle daily management and fix issues quickly, rather than wait for a crisis.” That ability is the difference between brief hiccups and disruptions that threaten a company's reliability.For start-ups or companies with limited IT knowledge, this single-platform setup also makes expanding or running digital operations less risky. They can lay network foundations and do routine maintenance faster, with clear steps and all important data close at hand. In practice, IT tasks become more approachable for teams of all sizes.

IPXO Limited

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IPXO hits $31.2 M turnover, launches new SaaS platform News Provided By IPXO Limited October 07, 2026, 07:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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