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OncoBayes
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OncoBayes progressing OB-001 to tackle ADC resistance and TKI brain penetration
07.10.2026 / 08:05 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
LONDON, Oct. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OncoBayes, a privately held clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, today announced the successful completion of preclinical work with OB-001, demonstrating the product's potential to tackle two major unmet needs in oncology: ADC resistance and the brain penetration of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs).
OB-001 is a highly selective and effective inhibitor of two key efflux pumps (P-gp and BCRP), which are present both on the blood-brain barrier and on tumour cells. The product is being developed as a once-daily oral tablet, which will be used in combination with a number of gold standard oncology treatments in order to optimise their efficacy.
In perfused-brain mouse studies, OB-001 pretreatment significantly raised brain exposure of four gold standard kinase inhibitors – whilst systemic (plasma) exposure remained broadly unchanged. Data presented at AACR 2026 demonstrated that OB-001 could increase the brain exposure of osimertinib by almost 400% with minimal systemic changes[1],[2]. Based on a translational PK-PD-TGI model for osimertinib, this increase is projected to deliver a step-change in CNS progression-free survival for EGFRm NSCLC patients. The improved control of brain metastases is still a major area of unmet need in NSCLC and breast cancer.
The same efflux pumps have also been identified as a key resistance mechanism impacting ADCs – with the over-expression of these pumps leading to reduced payload concentrations in the tumour. Preclinical work using a bidirectional transporter assay demonstrated that OB-001 reduces efflux for several leading payloads, including SN-38 (e.g. sacituzumab govitecan, Trodelvy®), DM4 (e.g. mirvetuximab soravtansine, Elahere®) and DXd (e.g. trastuzumab deruxtecan, Enhertu®).
Plans are currently underway to move into a parallel clinical trial programme to generate POC data in combination with osimertinib, and also evaluate T-DXd re-sensitisation.
"This is a critical milestone for our team, and we are now well positioned to initiate our clinical plans with OB-001" said Jim Millen, Chief Executive Officer for OncoBayes. "OB-001 is on track to become a first-in-class drug with broad potential as a simple, oral adjunct to a range of blockbuster oncology therapies. This is truly a pipeline in a product opportunity."
References:
1.AACR2026 Abstract 5873. 1 April 2026; 86 (7_Supplement): 5873. .
2.Cancer Research Communications 1 May 2026; 6 (5): 1213–1219. .
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07.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
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