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Spain Officially Calls Early General Election
(MENAFN) Spain’s Official Gazette published a royal decree on Tuesday dissolving parliament and formally setting an early general election for Nov. 29.
The decree was signed by King Felipe VI following a proposal from Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez after Monday’s Cabinet meeting. It dissolves the Congress of Deputies and Senate elected in July 2023 and calls voters to choose new members for both chambers.
The election will be held almost eight months ahead of the previously scheduled date, launching a 54-day electoral process under Spanish election law.
According to the gazette, the official campaign will last 15 days, starting at midnight on Nov. 13 and concluding at midnight on Nov. 27, two days before voters head to the polls.
Voters will choose 350 members of the Congress of Deputies from 52 constituencies covering Spain’s 50 provinces along with the autonomous cities of Ceuta and Melilla.
Madrid will send the largest number of deputies, with 38 seats, followed by Barcelona with 32 and Valencia with 16.
Voters will also directly elect 209 senators. Each provincial constituency will choose four senators, while Gran Canaria, Mallorca and Tenerife will each elect three. Ibiza, Formentera, Menorca, Fuerteventura, La Gomera, El Hierro, Lanzarote and La Palma will each elect one senator, while Ceuta and Melilla will each elect two.
The decree was signed by King Felipe VI following a proposal from Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez after Monday’s Cabinet meeting. It dissolves the Congress of Deputies and Senate elected in July 2023 and calls voters to choose new members for both chambers.
The election will be held almost eight months ahead of the previously scheduled date, launching a 54-day electoral process under Spanish election law.
According to the gazette, the official campaign will last 15 days, starting at midnight on Nov. 13 and concluding at midnight on Nov. 27, two days before voters head to the polls.
Voters will choose 350 members of the Congress of Deputies from 52 constituencies covering Spain’s 50 provinces along with the autonomous cities of Ceuta and Melilla.
Madrid will send the largest number of deputies, with 38 seats, followed by Barcelona with 32 and Valencia with 16.
Voters will also directly elect 209 senators. Each provincial constituency will choose four senators, while Gran Canaria, Mallorca and Tenerife will each elect three. Ibiza, Formentera, Menorca, Fuerteventura, La Gomera, El Hierro, Lanzarote and La Palma will each elect one senator, while Ceuta and Melilla will each elect two.
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