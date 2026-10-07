TN CM Inaugurates Aavin Laboratory Annex Building In Chennai

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 7(IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay inaugurated an additional building for Aavin's Central Laboratory, constructed at a cost of Rs 2.23 crore, at the Madhavaram dairy complex in Chennai on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister also inspected the operations of the Aavin Central Dairy and reviewed various activities being carried out at the facility, including milk procurement, processing and distribution.

During the visit, Vijay sought detailed information from officials on the arrangements for supplying packaged milk to different parts of Chennai. He also inspected construction work on a new dairy facility coming up within the Madhavaram complex.

The visit came amid complaints that limited availability of Aavin milk was making it difficult for consumers to obtain the quantities required for their daily needs.

Stocks at retail outlets reportedly sell out quickly, forcing some residents to purchase more expensive private brands.

The Madhavaram facility produces between four lakh and 4.5 lakh litres of milk daily, according to the information provided. Trucks carry packaged milk from the complex to various parts of the city through more than 45 distribution routes.

Despite the extensive distribution network, consumers have reported shortages at neighbourhood outlets. The uncertainty over availability has affected households that regularly depend on Aavin milk.

Vijay discussed the dairy's procurement and distribution arrangements with officials during the inspection. His review covered the operations involved in handling milk at the facility and transporting it to sales outlets across Chennai.

The Madhavaram dairy processes and markets between three lakh and 3.6 lakh litres of milk daily. The complex also has milk cooling facilities and storage rooms with a capacity to accommodate 80 metric tonnes of milk powder.

The inspection covered both existing dairy operations and ongoing construction, alongside the inauguration of the additional laboratory building within the complex.