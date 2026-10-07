Viral Video: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Spots Nervous Speaker On Stage, His Simple Gesture Wins Praise WATCH

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is receiving widespread praise online after a video showed him gently encouraging a young woman during an event in Lucknow. The incident happened at a celebration of HCL IT City's tenth anniversary in Lucknow. A young woman from Kauriram in Gorakhpur named Rachna Rai momentarily lost her confidence while giving a speech in front of a sizable crowd. She started to feel anxious and found it difficult to speak.

Seeing this, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led a reassuring round of applause to boost her confidence. The simple gesture helped her regain her composure. She soon found her rhythm, resumed her speech and went on to connect well with the audience.

On social networking sites like X, previously known as Twitter, the video of the exchange has gone viral, with viewers applauding the Chief Minister for his prompt and sympathetic gesture.

Watch Viral Video

During her speech on stage, when Rachna Rai from Gorakhpur suddenly got nervous and began to fumble for words, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Ji immediately encouraged her by clapping.

This small but powerful gesture of support gave Rachna immense confidence, allowing her to make a wonderful comeback and win over the entire audience with her heartfelt words. This is the mark of a true leader!

- Vertigo_Warrior (@VertigoWarrior) October 6, 2026

Netizens React

There was widespread acclaim for the gesture made by the Chief Minister on social media. According to the words of one user, "This is precisely what makes Yogi Ji so exceptional."

Another user described the moment as an example of true leadership, writing, "This is what leadership should look like, a quiet nudge instead of a speech about it. She held her own after that, and that's the part everyone remembers."

Others reacted more light-heartedly. One user commented, "He should have gone over and spoken to her! That would have been crazy."

There was a lot of admiration for Yogi Adityanath's timely encouragement in the comments section. Many people stated that his straightforward act of support assisted the young woman in regaining her confidence and finishing her speech.