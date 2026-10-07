403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Indian Opposition Marches in New Delhi Over Voter Roll Dispute
(MENAFN) Dozens of opposition lawmakers in India took to the streets of New Delhi on Tuesday, calling for the chief election commissioner to resign over allegations that voters had been removed from electoral rolls.
Opposition parties have organized a series of demonstrations after a report last month revealed that two election commissioners had voiced concerns to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar about decisions surrounding the revision of voter lists, a process that started last year.
The voter-roll revision began last year and has subsequently expanded to several states. Opposition groups allege that the exercise has led to the removal of a large number of registered voters.
Representatives from various political parties, including the main opposition Indian National Congress, joined Tuesday’s march.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge took part in the demonstration and said further protests would be held.
“We are doing this to protect your vote and your freedom,” he told reporters.
“It is not just the people of the INDIA bloc who are here; everyone has gathered here because they feel that their vote is being taken away and their freedom is being lost,” he said.
The INDIA alliance, which brings together more than a dozen opposition parties, has announced additional demonstrations in the coming days over the dispute surrounding the voter lists.
Hundreds of security personnel were stationed in the area on Tuesday, while barricades were erected around the protest location in New Delhi.
Opposition parties have organized a series of demonstrations after a report last month revealed that two election commissioners had voiced concerns to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar about decisions surrounding the revision of voter lists, a process that started last year.
The voter-roll revision began last year and has subsequently expanded to several states. Opposition groups allege that the exercise has led to the removal of a large number of registered voters.
Representatives from various political parties, including the main opposition Indian National Congress, joined Tuesday’s march.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge took part in the demonstration and said further protests would be held.
“We are doing this to protect your vote and your freedom,” he told reporters.
“It is not just the people of the INDIA bloc who are here; everyone has gathered here because they feel that their vote is being taken away and their freedom is being lost,” he said.
The INDIA alliance, which brings together more than a dozen opposition parties, has announced additional demonstrations in the coming days over the dispute surrounding the voter lists.
Hundreds of security personnel were stationed in the area on Tuesday, while barricades were erected around the protest location in New Delhi.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment