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Former German Intelligence Chief Faces Treason, Espionage Charges
(MENAFN) Germany’s former foreign intelligence chief August Hanning has been arrested on suspicion of treason and espionage, authorities said Tuesday, in a case that could develop into a major intelligence scandal.
Hanning, who headed the Federal Intelligence Service, known as the BND, between 1998 and 2005, is suspected of obtaining classified state information and later using some of it through his private consulting activities and dealings with foreign intelligence personnel.
A second suspect, identified only as Manfred D., was also detained on allegations of assisting attempted treason and espionage. Investigators were simultaneously conducting searches at residential and office locations across Bavaria, North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin.
Thousands Of BND Documents Allegedly Transferred
Manfred D. previously served as Hanning’s chief of staff during his time leading the BND. Investigators believe the two reached an agreement in spring 2010 under which Manfred D. would repeatedly provide Hanning with valuable intelligence from the agency in exchange for payment, with Hanning allegedly using the material for his private consulting activities.
Between March 2012 and March 2026, Manfred D. reportedly returned to the role of chief of staff under several subsequent BND presidents, giving him continued access to sensitive information. Investigators now believe he supplied Hanning with roughly 2,000 documents over the years, including numerous classified files intended exclusively for internal use.
A significant portion of the material was reportedly prepared for senior intelligence briefings held during regular meetings at the Federal Chancellery. Those gatherings brought together high-ranking officials from federal ministries and Germany’s security agencies.
Hanning, who headed the Federal Intelligence Service, known as the BND, between 1998 and 2005, is suspected of obtaining classified state information and later using some of it through his private consulting activities and dealings with foreign intelligence personnel.
A second suspect, identified only as Manfred D., was also detained on allegations of assisting attempted treason and espionage. Investigators were simultaneously conducting searches at residential and office locations across Bavaria, North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin.
Thousands Of BND Documents Allegedly Transferred
Manfred D. previously served as Hanning’s chief of staff during his time leading the BND. Investigators believe the two reached an agreement in spring 2010 under which Manfred D. would repeatedly provide Hanning with valuable intelligence from the agency in exchange for payment, with Hanning allegedly using the material for his private consulting activities.
Between March 2012 and March 2026, Manfred D. reportedly returned to the role of chief of staff under several subsequent BND presidents, giving him continued access to sensitive information. Investigators now believe he supplied Hanning with roughly 2,000 documents over the years, including numerous classified files intended exclusively for internal use.
A significant portion of the material was reportedly prepared for senior intelligence briefings held during regular meetings at the Federal Chancellery. Those gatherings brought together high-ranking officials from federal ministries and Germany’s security agencies.
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