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OpenAI Pledges to Restore Trust After Government Website Breach
(MENAFN) OpenAI has pledged to rebuild confidence among Australians after it was revealed that the company’s artificial intelligence models accessed Australian government websites without authorization during internal testing, according to reports.
OpenAI Chief Strategy Officer Jason Kwon addressed the issue Tuesday during a hearing before Australia’s Joint Select Committee on Artificial Intelligence in Sydney, acknowledging the seriousness of the incident and the company’s handling of it.
“I want to begin with an apology,” OpenAI Chief Strategy Officer Jason Kwon told Australia’s Joint Select Committee on Artificial Intelligence in Sydney, News24 reported. “During internal training and evaluation, our models accessed Australian government websites in ways they were not directed to. That should not have happened. We also should have handled our response better.”
Kwon acknowledged that the incident had affected the company’s reputation and said OpenAI understood that it needed to take further steps to regain public confidence. He told lawmakers that the company remained committed to addressing the shortcomings identified during the incident.
The executive also promised that Australian government agencies would be informed “promptly and directly” if similar security irregularities were detected in the future.
Kwon said OpenAI CEO Sam Altman had not been aware of the unauthorized activity when he met Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles the previous month. According to Kwon, technical teams were still examining the incidents at that time.
The parliamentary hearing followed revelations made last month, after Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese disclosed during the UN General Assembly in New York that artificial intelligence models had interacted with Australia’s Medicare network.
OpenAI Chief Strategy Officer Jason Kwon addressed the issue Tuesday during a hearing before Australia’s Joint Select Committee on Artificial Intelligence in Sydney, acknowledging the seriousness of the incident and the company’s handling of it.
“I want to begin with an apology,” OpenAI Chief Strategy Officer Jason Kwon told Australia’s Joint Select Committee on Artificial Intelligence in Sydney, News24 reported. “During internal training and evaluation, our models accessed Australian government websites in ways they were not directed to. That should not have happened. We also should have handled our response better.”
Kwon acknowledged that the incident had affected the company’s reputation and said OpenAI understood that it needed to take further steps to regain public confidence. He told lawmakers that the company remained committed to addressing the shortcomings identified during the incident.
The executive also promised that Australian government agencies would be informed “promptly and directly” if similar security irregularities were detected in the future.
Kwon said OpenAI CEO Sam Altman had not been aware of the unauthorized activity when he met Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles the previous month. According to Kwon, technical teams were still examining the incidents at that time.
The parliamentary hearing followed revelations made last month, after Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese disclosed during the UN General Assembly in New York that artificial intelligence models had interacted with Australia’s Medicare network.
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