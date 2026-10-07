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Parti Quebecois Returns to Power in Quebec Vote
(MENAFN) The sovereigntist Parti Quebecois has emerged as the winner of Quebec’s general election, returning to government while falling short of the number of seats required to form a majority.
Party leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon described his election as a major responsibility and pledged to govern all Quebec residents, regardless of their political affiliations.
"Being elected Premier of Quebec is an immense privilege and a huge responsibility -- one I accept with great humility," party leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon said Monday on US social media platform X, declaring that his administration will "reach out to others" to serve all residents regardless of political background.
The Parti Quebecois supports Quebec becoming an independent country separate from Canada.
With almost all polling stations reporting, the party received 28.02% of the popular vote and secured the lead in 59 electoral districts. The result leaves it five seats below the 64 needed for a majority in Quebec’s 127-member National Assembly, resulting in a minority government.
The Quebec Liberal Party placed second with 40 seats after receiving 24.22% of the vote. The Conservative Party of Quebec won 19 seats, while Quebec solidaire obtained nine.
Quebec solidaire co-leader Ruba Ghazal, who was born in Lebanon to a Palestinian refugee family, successfully retained her seat.
The outgoing Coalition Avenir Quebec government, headed by Premier Christine Frechette, failed to win any constituencies despite receiving 13.35% of the overall vote.
Turnout stood at 66.90%, with more than 6.4 million registered voters participating in the election.
Party leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon described his election as a major responsibility and pledged to govern all Quebec residents, regardless of their political affiliations.
"Being elected Premier of Quebec is an immense privilege and a huge responsibility -- one I accept with great humility," party leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon said Monday on US social media platform X, declaring that his administration will "reach out to others" to serve all residents regardless of political background.
The Parti Quebecois supports Quebec becoming an independent country separate from Canada.
With almost all polling stations reporting, the party received 28.02% of the popular vote and secured the lead in 59 electoral districts. The result leaves it five seats below the 64 needed for a majority in Quebec’s 127-member National Assembly, resulting in a minority government.
The Quebec Liberal Party placed second with 40 seats after receiving 24.22% of the vote. The Conservative Party of Quebec won 19 seats, while Quebec solidaire obtained nine.
Quebec solidaire co-leader Ruba Ghazal, who was born in Lebanon to a Palestinian refugee family, successfully retained her seat.
The outgoing Coalition Avenir Quebec government, headed by Premier Christine Frechette, failed to win any constituencies despite receiving 13.35% of the overall vote.
Turnout stood at 66.90%, with more than 6.4 million registered voters participating in the election.
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