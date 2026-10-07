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Israel Continues to Violate Gaza’s Truce, Killing Three
(MENAFN) Israeli military fire killed three Palestinians and wounded several others across the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, according to reports, as incidents continued to be reported despite the ceasefire.
In central Gaza City, a drone strike near the Municipal Park on Omar Al-Mukhtar Street killed one man and injured another as pedestrians were targeted.
A 34-year-old Palestinian also died from injuries sustained in an Israeli attack on civilians near the Taiba Towers in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, a day earlier.
Another Palestinian was killed and several others wounded when an Israeli strike hit civilians on Aidiya Street, west of Gaza City.
In the Mawasi area of Rafah, a displaced Palestinian was shot inside a tent after Israeli military vehicles opened fire toward an area where displaced families were sheltering.
Elsewhere in central Gaza, a girl suffered moderate injuries when Israeli forces reportedly opened fire toward residential buildings east of the Bureij refugee camp.
Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City also received three people wounded in an Israeli airstrike on the Shuhada al-Zeitoun School, which was being used as a shelter for displaced Palestinians in the southeastern Zeitoun neighborhood. One of the injured was a child who sustained serious wounds.
In central Gaza City, a drone strike near the Municipal Park on Omar Al-Mukhtar Street killed one man and injured another as pedestrians were targeted.
A 34-year-old Palestinian also died from injuries sustained in an Israeli attack on civilians near the Taiba Towers in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, a day earlier.
Another Palestinian was killed and several others wounded when an Israeli strike hit civilians on Aidiya Street, west of Gaza City.
In the Mawasi area of Rafah, a displaced Palestinian was shot inside a tent after Israeli military vehicles opened fire toward an area where displaced families were sheltering.
Elsewhere in central Gaza, a girl suffered moderate injuries when Israeli forces reportedly opened fire toward residential buildings east of the Bureij refugee camp.
Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City also received three people wounded in an Israeli airstrike on the Shuhada al-Zeitoun School, which was being used as a shelter for displaced Palestinians in the southeastern Zeitoun neighborhood. One of the injured was a child who sustained serious wounds.
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