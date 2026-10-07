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Saudi Arabia Reports Injuries After Attacks Hit Southern Airports
(MENAFN) Three people sustained minor injuries after attacks struck two airports in southern Saudi Arabia, causing damage to facilities, according to Saudi authorities.
King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Jazan and Najran International Airport were both targeted a day earlier, with the attacks affecting airport infrastructure.
Emergency response teams and relevant authorities were deployed immediately and followed established procedures to address the incidents.
The injured individuals were transported to hospitals for medical care, while authorities also reported material damage at the affected facilities.
Saudi aviation authorities said they were coordinating with security agencies to evaluate the damage and implement the measures needed to protect passengers, airport personnel and the country’s civil aviation network.
The authorities did not specify who was responsible for carrying out the attacks.
Yemen’s Houthis, however, said Monday that they had launched multiple missile and drone strikes against targets across Saudi Arabia. The group said some of the attacks struck what it described as “sensitive sites” in Jazan and Najran.
The Houthis also claimed to have targeted King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Abha Airport, an Aramco refinery in Rabigh and several military installations.
King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Jazan and Najran International Airport were both targeted a day earlier, with the attacks affecting airport infrastructure.
Emergency response teams and relevant authorities were deployed immediately and followed established procedures to address the incidents.
The injured individuals were transported to hospitals for medical care, while authorities also reported material damage at the affected facilities.
Saudi aviation authorities said they were coordinating with security agencies to evaluate the damage and implement the measures needed to protect passengers, airport personnel and the country’s civil aviation network.
The authorities did not specify who was responsible for carrying out the attacks.
Yemen’s Houthis, however, said Monday that they had launched multiple missile and drone strikes against targets across Saudi Arabia. The group said some of the attacks struck what it described as “sensitive sites” in Jazan and Najran.
The Houthis also claimed to have targeted King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Abha Airport, an Aramco refinery in Rabigh and several military installations.
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