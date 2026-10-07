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Qatar, Iran Hold Talks on Regional Tensions, Missing Pilots
(MENAFN) Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani held talks with Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni in Doha on Tuesday, with discussions focusing on regional developments, de-escalation efforts and bilateral security issues, according to reports.
The meeting addressed ways to ease regional tensions and promote greater security and stability at both the regional and international levels.
Momeni also met with Qatar’s interior minister during his visit, with the issue of Iranian pilots reportedly among the main topics discussed.
Following the talks, Momeni said negotiations had taken place concerning the missing pilots and that both sides had agreed to arrange additional meetings between technical delegations to address the matter.
The discussions also covered several areas of bilateral cooperation, including efforts to combat organized crime and drug trafficking, coordination between coast guard forces and broader security concerns.
Momeni arrived in Doha on Monday for meetings with Qatari officials.
Iran maintains that three pilots were detained by Qatari forces after their military aircraft were shot down while operating in Qatar’s airspace in March.
Qatari authorities have rejected that account, saying instead that search-and-rescue teams recovered the remains of one Iranian pilot and subsequently transferred them to Iranian authorities.
The meeting addressed ways to ease regional tensions and promote greater security and stability at both the regional and international levels.
Momeni also met with Qatar’s interior minister during his visit, with the issue of Iranian pilots reportedly among the main topics discussed.
Following the talks, Momeni said negotiations had taken place concerning the missing pilots and that both sides had agreed to arrange additional meetings between technical delegations to address the matter.
The discussions also covered several areas of bilateral cooperation, including efforts to combat organized crime and drug trafficking, coordination between coast guard forces and broader security concerns.
Momeni arrived in Doha on Monday for meetings with Qatari officials.
Iran maintains that three pilots were detained by Qatari forces after their military aircraft were shot down while operating in Qatar’s airspace in March.
Qatari authorities have rejected that account, saying instead that search-and-rescue teams recovered the remains of one Iranian pilot and subsequently transferred them to Iranian authorities.
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