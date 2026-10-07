Kevin Ebel Launches Official Site Spotlighting His Travel And Entrepreneurial Life

Kevin Ebel

Official site brings together Kevin Ebel's travel content from 12 countries with his life running a business on the move.

- Kevin EbelNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Kevin Ebel has launched an official website at kevinebel, bringing together his travel content and his life as an entrepreneur in one place for the first time.The site functions as a home base for Kevin Ebel, a traveler, content creator and entrepreneur who posts under the handle @ebelgkevin on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube. According to the site, it exists in part so people searching for his name can find his real accounts rather than a lookalike or a fan page, a common concern for creators with a growing audience.Travel sits at the center of the new site. So far, Kevin Ebel's content spans 12 countries across three regions: Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Malaysia, Singapore, Japan and the Philippines in Southeast and East Asia; Colombia, Peru, Brazil and Panama in Latin America; and the United Arab Emirates in the Middle East. Featured moments include a hike along one of Vietnam's more demanding trails, a visit to Rio de Janeiro's Vidigal hillside with a friend from the community, and a day spent out on a speedboat. The site states that more travel content is already planned.Running alongside the travel content is Kevin Ebel's work as an entrepreneur, building a business while staying on the move. The site presents his social media growth as a direct reflection of that work, with his own accounts used as a real time example of what consistent, hands-on effort looks like rather than a polished case study written after the fact.Figures published on the site, drawn from TikTok analytics for the @ebelgkevin account, show followers growing from 571 to 1,303 over a six day period from September 26 to October 2, with a single day gain of 276 followers. Across 15 videos posted in early September, the account reached 77,172 total views, about 59 times its follower count at the time. The site also reports an engagement rate of 4.6 percent, compared with a cited TikTok average of 3.85 percent for the second quarter of 2026, and notes that the figures reflect a short window on a newer account.The site also carries a line that sums up the thinking behind both the travel and the business side of his work: "Action is key, all intentionality is unknown. Keep rooted in your objective truth."That approach, moving first and adjusting along the way, shows up as much in how Kevin Ebel travels as in how he builds. Decisions on the road rarely follow a fixed plan, and the same seems to hold true for the business side of his life, where growth is treated as something to learn from in real time rather than something mapped out in advance.Kevin Ebel's content is available on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube under the handle @ebelgkevin, with longer videos on YouTube, short form clips on TikTok, and photos and stories on Instagram.More information, along with links to all current channels, is available at kevinebel.

Kevin Ebel

Kevin Ebel

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Kevin Ebel Launches Official Site Spotlighting His Travel and Entrepreneurial Life News Provided By Kevin Ebel October 07, 2026, 06:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry



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