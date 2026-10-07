Given Complete Freedom To Alliance Partners: HD Kumaraswamy On PM Modi's 25-Year Public Service

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 7 (IANS) Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 25-year journey in public life reflected his ability to build and sustain relationships with alliance partners based on trust, mutual respect and a shared commitment to the nation.

Kumaraswamy, in a media statement, said what stood out from his experience as an ally was not only the longevity of PM Modi's political journey but also the manner in which he had maintained relationships across the political spectrum.

He said PM Narendra Modi had demonstrated that coalition politics could be built on trust, mutual respect and a shared commitment to the nation.

“He has never treated alliance partners as mere numbers. Instead, he has given allies the space and freedom to contribute, listened to their concerns and worked with them as equal partners in the larger national endeavour,” Kumaraswamy said.

According to him, PM Modi's ability to accommodate different perspectives while keeping the larger national interest at the centre had been an important strength of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

“I have personally experienced this approach. He has given complete freedom to alliance partners while also providing guidance whenever required,” Kumaraswamy said.

He added that there was a sense of mutual confidence and responsibility in PM Modi's approach towards allies, which had helped the NDA remain a stable and effective political partnership.

Kumaraswamy also highlighted PM Modi's journey in governance, recalling that he became Gujarat Chief Minister on October 7, 2001, and served the state for 13 years before becoming Prime Minister in 2014.

As Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has completed two full terms and entered his third consecutive term, he said.

Kumaraswamy listed several major milestones during PM Modi's tenure, including Digital India, Jan Dhan, GST, Ayushman Bharat, infrastructure expansion, Gati Shakti, the abrogation of Article 370, Chandrayaan-3 and the push for Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

He said PM Modi's tenure had also coincided with India's growing presence globally and an increasingly ambitious national development agenda.

On the occasion of PM Modi completing 25 years in public life, Kumaraswamy extended his best wishes to the Prime Minister and expressed hope that the coming years would further strengthen India's journey towards a Viksit Bharat.