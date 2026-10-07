PM Modi's Leadership Guided By Antyodaya Principle An Inspiration: Yediyurappa

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 7 (IANS) BJP Central Parliamentary Board member and former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's effective leadership, guided by the principle of Antyodaya, was an inspiration for everyone.

The concluding ceremony of the Seva Jyothi Yatra, organised as part of the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, was held at the Shankaramatha playground on Dr M.C. Modi Hospital Road in Bengaluru.

Speaking on the occasion, Yediyurappa said PM Modi's achievements and service to the people had been a guiding light and expressed hope that the Seva Jyothi Yatra undertaken by party workers would fulfil its purpose.

He said PM Modi's public service had reached an important milestone of 25 years. He noted that PM Modi had served as the head of a government for a quarter of a century, first as Gujarat Chief Minister for 13 years and subsequently as Prime Minister of India for the past 12 years.

“This is a special occasion as Narendra Modi completes 25 years of meaningful service in public life. Through the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, we are remembering and celebrating his service to the nation,” Yediyurappa said.

He described PM Modi as a leader who had devoted his entire life to the country and said it was a matter of pride for every Indian that such a leader was serving the nation.

Looking back at PM Modi's political journey, Yediyurappa said politics was not a means of gaining power for the Prime Minister but an opportunity to serve the people and the nation.

“As Chief Minister and Prime Minister, he has continuously worked with the single resolve of bringing about a transformation in the lives of ordinary citizens,” he said.

Yediyurappa also called upon party workers to take a personal-contact pledge on the occasion and said it should become an expression of their admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He urged party workers to carry forward the spirit of service and make the Seva Jyothi Yatra meaningful.