Sree Vishnu's Comrade Kalyan Trailer Promises A Fun-Filled, Yet Revolutionary Period Drama

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Oct 7 (IANS) The makers of director Janakiram Marella's upcoming Telugu action entertainer 'Comrade Kalyan', featuring actors Sree Vishnu and Mahima Nambiar in the lead, have now released a fun-filled and engaging trailer of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Directed by Janakiram Marella and presented by Kona Venkat, the film has been produced by Venkata Krishna Karnati and Seetha Karnati under Skanda Vahana Motion Pictures LLP.

The film, which is slated to hit screens on October 9, has already been cleared for release by the Censor Board with a U/A certificate.

The trailer that has now been released shows that Kalyan owns a local theatre in the film, while his mother is a die-hard fan of Nandamuri Balakrishna.

His otherwise simple and cheerful life takes an interesting turn when he falls in love with an Odia girl. However, the language barrier becomes a major hurdle in their relationship.

The biggest twist arrives when the police start hunting for Kalyan, who we get to know is a wanted naxal. In a daring move, Kalyan and his gang kidnap a powerful politician, seeking the release of their naxal comrades from prison. This unexpected turn gives the story a serious and intriguing dimension, especially considering its otherwise light-hearted setup.

The period setting adds authenticity to the narrative, which unfolds along the Andhra-Odisha border in 1992. Director Janakiram Marella seems to have attempted to strike an interesting balance between humour, romance and the action surrounding the Naxalite-police conflict in his film. The first half of the trailer is packed with fun-filled and light-hearted moments, while the narrative gradually takes a serious turn in the latter half. However, the trailer concludes on a humorous note, with Kalyan hilariously shooting at a wrong bird after his intended target gets away.

Sources say that Sree Vishnu, who has carved a niche for himself with unconventional stories and entertaining performances, is looking to enthrall audiences with 'Comrade Kalyan'.

Apart from Sree Vishnu and Mahima Nambiar, the film will also feature Tamil actress Radhika Sarathkumar, Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko, and Upendra Limaye in pivotal roles.

It may be recalled that only in June this year, the makers had released the first single from the film titled 'Oriya Pilla', which when translated in English means 'Oriya girl'.

The song had offered a glimpse into the romantic world of 'Comrade Kalyan' and had indicated the presence of a tender love story within the film.

On the technical front, the film has cinematography by Sai Sriram and music by Vijay Bulganin. Chota K Prasad is handling the editing duties of the film, which is now slated to hit screens on October 9.