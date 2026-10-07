Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Announce Second Pregnancy On Social Media

Bollywood couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are expecting their second child. The couple shared the news on Tuesday, October 7, with a social media post expressing their happiness and gratitude.

Kiara and Sidharth, on Wednesday, shared a picture on Instagram that showed the couple holding hands, along with the message,“Blessed once again with the greatest gift of all. Our hearts are so full of love and gratitude.” The announcement was soon flooded with congratulatory messages from fans and members of the film industry.

Film Fraternity Congratulates the Couple

Sidharth's mentor and filmmaker Karan Johar was among the first to react to the post, writing,“Love love you,” along with multiple red heart emojis. View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Actors Athiya Shetty and Bhumi Pednekar, along with designer Manish Malhotra, also reacted to the couple's announcement.

Sidharth and Kiara's Journey

Kiara and Sidharth tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Rajasthan in February 2023. The couple's relationship began while they were working together on the 2021 war drama 'Shershaah', in which Sidharth played the role of Captain Vikram Batra, and Kiara portrayed Dimple Cheema.

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Saraayah, in 2025. The announcement of their second pregnancy comes months after they embraced parenthood for the first time.

On the Work Front

On the work front, Kiara was last seen in 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups', co-starring Yash. Sidharth, meanwhile, is currently being seen in 'The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest', co-starring Tamannaah Bhatia. The film was released on September 25. (ANI)

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