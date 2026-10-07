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Russia, Ukraine Exchange Blame Over Deadly Drone Strikes
(MENAFN) Russia and Ukraine traded accusations Tuesday over a series of overnight drone attacks that reportedly left at least two people dead and several others injured in areas around Moscow, according to local authorities.
Moscow Region Governor Andrey Vorobyov said 185 drones were intercepted across 16 municipalities during the overnight assault.
“Preliminary reports indicate six injuries. … Tragically, there was a fatality. A 20-year-old man died in the settlement of Radumlya (Solnechnogorsky District) as a result of the attack,” Vorobyov said.
He later revised the figures, reporting that the death toll had risen to two while nine people were injured. He also said the strikes, which he described as “one of the largest drone attacks”, caused damage to 47 private homes across seven municipalities.
Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin separately said approximately 650 drones had been detected flying toward the Moscow region between 8.30 pm (1730GMT) Monday and 5 am (0200GMT) Tuesday. According to his account, 105 were destroyed while approaching the capital.
Sobyanin later announced that another 29 drones had been intercepted as they moved toward Moscow.
Additional casualties were reported elsewhere in Russia. Local authorities said one person was injured in the Smolensk region, while two others sustained injuries during overnight strikes in the border region of Bryansk.
Moscow Region Governor Andrey Vorobyov said 185 drones were intercepted across 16 municipalities during the overnight assault.
“Preliminary reports indicate six injuries. … Tragically, there was a fatality. A 20-year-old man died in the settlement of Radumlya (Solnechnogorsky District) as a result of the attack,” Vorobyov said.
He later revised the figures, reporting that the death toll had risen to two while nine people were injured. He also said the strikes, which he described as “one of the largest drone attacks”, caused damage to 47 private homes across seven municipalities.
Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin separately said approximately 650 drones had been detected flying toward the Moscow region between 8.30 pm (1730GMT) Monday and 5 am (0200GMT) Tuesday. According to his account, 105 were destroyed while approaching the capital.
Sobyanin later announced that another 29 drones had been intercepted as they moved toward Moscow.
Additional casualties were reported elsewhere in Russia. Local authorities said one person was injured in the Smolensk region, while two others sustained injuries during overnight strikes in the border region of Bryansk.
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