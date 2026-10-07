India Vs West Indies Highlights: Shreyas Iyer's 102 Powers India To 8-Wicket Win Cricket

India stormed to an eight-wicket victory over West Indies in the first T20I, taking a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. Shreyas Iyer produced a sensational unbeaten 102 off 43 balls, while Ishan Kishan scored an unbeaten 37 as India chased down 172 with 32 balls to spare. Earlier, Naman Dhir impressed on debut with three wickets as India restricted West Indies to 171. 0:00 - Shreyas Iyer's Unbeaten 102 Powers India To Huge Win 1:30 - Naman Dhir Takes Three Wickets On T20I Debut 3:00 - India Complete 8-Wicket Win, Take 1-0 Series Lead

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