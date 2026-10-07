SOFI, AFRM, COF, KLAR, SEZL: Which Consumer Finance Stocks Does Wall Street Like Best Ahead Of Q3 Earnings?
|Company Ticker
|12-Month Average Price Target
|Upside/ Downside From Last Close
|SOFI
|$20.33
|+29%
|AFRM
|$98.66
|+31.75%
|COF
|$257.19
|+31.34%
|KLAR
|$19.54
|+47.46%
|SEZL
|$167.17
|+48.14%
How Have The Consumer Finance Stocks Performed In 2026?
This year, the best-performing stock of the lot has been Sezzle, with shares gaining more than 77% since the start of 2026. The Minneapolis, Minnesota-headquartered firm has surged amid growing profitability, upgraded financial guidance, and major funding updates.
Apart from SEZL stock, Affirm is the only other company among its peers that has posted positive returns of 0.6% this year.
The other firms on the list have posted negative returns in 2026. Meanwhile, the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) has slipped 0.18% this year.
SOFI, AFRM, COF, KLAR, SEZL: Retail Stance
On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around SOFI stock improved from 'bearish' to 'neutral' over 24 hours. Meanwhile, sentiment around AFRM stock, COF stock, KLAR stock and SEZL stock was 'bearish' at the time of writing.
The retail sentiment on XLF was 'extremely bullish' at the time of writing.
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